H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 30, 2023 1:55 PM ETH.B. Fuller Company (FUL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.66K Followers

H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 30, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Steven Brazones - Investor Relations

Celeste Mastin - President and Chief Executive Officer

John Corkrean - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ghansham Panjabi - Baird

Vincent Anderson - Stifel

David Begleiter - Deutsche Bank

Lydia Huang - JPMorgan

Mike Harrison - Seaport Research Partners

Operator

Good morning. My name is Colby and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the H.B. Fuller Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. I will now turn the call over to Steven Brazones. You may begin.

Steven Brazones

Thank you, operator. Welcome to H.B. Fuller’s first quarter 2023 investor conference call. Presenting today are Celeste Mastin, President and Chief Executive Officer and John Corkrean, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. After our prepared remarks, we will have a question-and-answer session.

Before we begin, let me remind everyone that our comments today will include references to certain non-GAAP financial measures. These measures are supplemental to the results determined in accordance with GAAP. We believe that these measures are useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and to compare our performance with other companies. Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the nearest GAAP measures are included in our earnings release.

Unless otherwise noted, comments about revenue refer to organic revenue and comments about EPS, EBITDA and profit margins refer to adjusted non-GAAP measures. We will also be making forward-looking statements during this call. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from these expectations due to factors covered in our earnings release, comments made during this call and the risk factors detailed in our

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.