Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTLZF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 30, 2023 2:08 PM ETHamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTLZF), HTL:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.66K Followers

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCPK:HTLZF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 30, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Wolf - Chief Executive Officer and President

Francesco Fragasso - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Martin - Bloom Burton

Michael Freeman - Raymond James

Julian Hung - Stifel

Operator

Good morning, everyone. And welcome to the Hamilton Thorne Limited Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Before turning the call over to your host today, please be reminded of our standard public company policy on forward-looking information, and use of non-IFRS measures. Certain information presented or otherwise discussed on this call may contain forward-looking statements. These statements may involve, but are not limited to, comments related to strategies, expectations, planned operations, product announcements, scientific advances, or future actions. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Should one or more risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements, could vary materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors and other parties should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The company assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the company. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the company with the Canadian Securities Regulators, including without limitation, the company's management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which filings are available under the company's profile at www.sedar.com.

During this call, the company may reference adjusted EBITDA, constant currency and organic growth as

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.