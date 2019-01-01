Carnival Corporation: Plugging The Leak

Mar. 30, 2023 3:38 PM ETCarnival Corporation & plc (CCL)
The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
Investing Groups

Summary

  • Shares of Carnival Corporation & plc have been trading flattish in recent times.
  • The 2023 guidance suggests breakeven could be achieved in 2023, after accounting for steep interest expense.
  • While I am positively surprised by this trend, the Carnival Corporation debt challenge remains huge by all means.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Value In Corporate Events. Learn More »

Carnival Elation cruise ship arrive at Nassau port

yujie chen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Towards the end of 2022, I concluded that shares of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) were still sinking. This came after the company posted rough fourth quarter results with few green shoots seen

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
23.45K Followers
Finding value that gets unlocked in M&A, IPOs and other corporate events
The writer is a long term value investor and M.Sc graduate in Financial Markets with over 10 years experience. Value can be found in both long and short ideas and uses options to enhance the risk-return profile of investment ideas. Disclaimer: This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. Do your own research or obtain suitable personal advice.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.