Last week, Hindenburg Research issued a report on Block (NYSE:SQ). To me, the Block short report was not convincing at all. I analyzed it and I wrote an article about it.

Hindenburg used the word "fraud" 122 times in its short report, although it never associated it directly with Block. It's a tactic used by many short sellers: guilty by association.

Block immediately issued a short response to the short seller's attack. This is it (with my highlights).

Block

While this was powerful, there was not that much information in it. Today, Block issued a more extended response, which addressed investors' worries after reading the report. I liked how Block set up the reaction, ranked by the frequency of questions it got.

Let's go over the answer and judge how convincing it is.

1. Account numbers

Block gives this the title "Why would a Cash App customer have multiple accounts?" That already shows that Block doesn't deny that Cash App users have multiple accounts. I already pointed that out in my previous article as well. Hindenburg deceivingly added the word 'users,' which Block doesn't use. It uses transacting actives. Hindenburg adds the word "users", which Block doesn't. This is from the Hindenburg short report, with my highlights, arrows, and attribution.

Hindenburg Research

Block points out the same thing very convincingly:

Cash App is built to support customers who may want to maintain multiple accounts. For example, customers can maintain a separate business and personal account or can also maintain multiple personal accounts (e.g., one for everyday personal use and one to set aside funds for budgeting).

That's clear, I think. And I also don't see the problem here. Revenue, gross profit, and other metrics are what I care about, not the exact number of people behind the accounts.

Block continues:

We disclose in our current 10-K filing with the SEC, that one customer may be associated with one or more accounts. We also disclose that a "transacting active" is a Cash App account that has at least one financial transaction using any product or service within Cash App during the specified period. We reported that as of December 2022, Cash App had more than 51 million monthly transacting actives. We believe this approach is more conservative than potential alternative measurements. For example, some companies include any account that opens their mobile application or loads a webpage on a browser as an active account.

Again, I think this is correct, nothing shady. I checked it in Block's annual report (so the 10-K) and this was indeed there. Moreover, it's just above the chart Hindenburg used, not in a footnote or so. This is a screenshot from Block's 10-K, with my highlights.

Block's 2022 10-K

This smells funny, Hindenburg. This looks like purposefully leaving out information clearly disclosed to profit from the panic you cause. Hindenburg has done good work in the past, I have acknowledged that in my previous article as well, but it dropped the ball on this one.

Verified Accounts

As I also pointed out in my analysis of Hindenburg's report, Hindenburg was wrong in suggesting that everyone could do anything on Cash App. This is what I pointed to then.

Block's FAQ

Now, Block comes with more details, which I can only applaud.

As of December 2022, Cash App had more than 51 million monthly transacting actives. Of these, approximately 44 million were connected to an identity verified through our Identity Verification ('IDV') program. Many of the remaining accounts will eventually go through IDV as they increasingly engage with the Cash App platform. Approximately 13% of the unverified accounts as of December 2022 have completed IDV so far in 2023 as of the date of this release.

That means right now, about 6 million verified accounts remain (51 million minus 44 million minus 13% of 7 million). That's 11.7%.

Hindenburg suggests that unverified accounts are often used for fraud, money laundering, and other illegal things. Of course, every financial institution or platform will have some interaction with people with criminal behavior. But Block shows convincingly, in my opinion, that the unverified accounts are not predominantly used for crime.

We estimate that the 44 million verified accounts constituted approximately 97% of Cash App inflows in December 2022.

There were 7 million users not identified at the end of 2022. That's 13.7% of the total number of users. But these account for only 3% of the inflows. In other words, unidentified accounts are simply not used that much. And they are not the favorite gathering place of droves of criminals like Hindenburg wants you to think.

Block emphasizes that identification is thorough:

For customers in the U.S. who undergo IDV - a part of our Know Your Customer ("KYC") controls-our policy is to obtain their full name, date of birth, address, and Social Security number, as well as government-issued photo ID in some cases. We then use their information to verify the customer's identity.

Block adds:

As disclosed in our public filings, in the U.S., we maintain a Bank Secrecy Act ('BSA')/Anti-Money Laundering ('AML') program in accordance with federal AML guidelines, the US Bank Secrecy Act, and the USA Patriot Act. (...) Like other financial institutions, our AML program is independently assessed on an annual basis and we are examined by both state and federal regulatory agencies.

Fraud

Of course, just like for banks, there will always be holes in the system. Criminals are inventive. Block also doesn't deny the sun shines:

While people use products like Cash App to improve their financial lives, there are individuals who nevertheless seek to perpetrate fraud and other illicit activity - this is unfortunately the case across the financial services industry.

Again, the company is open in its communication, which is always the best way to respond to allegations if you know you are doing the right thing.

While it's challenging to arrive at definitive estimates of the amount of fraud and illicit activity, we measure the number of accounts that we "denylist" (a control that prevents, among other things, sending and receiving funds, using a Cash App Card, buying stocks or bitcoin, or taking a loan). In 2022, approximately 2.4% of Cash App transacting active accounts were denylisted by our Compliance and Risk teams during that year. We have additional controls to help prevent known bad actors from returning to the platform.

That's already good, but Block provides even more granular insight:

Risk loss is another mechanism that can be used to assess our management of the platform. The portion of risk loss recognized in sales and marketing primarily includes losses on peer-to-peer transactions and cash-ins, as well as a small portion from direct deposit and checks. This figure has remained at or below 0.20% of both applicable peer-to-peer payment volume and of overall inflows for each of the past five years. While we saw an increase during 2020, we have driven improvements since, and, in 2022, Cash App risk loss recognized in sales and marketing was 0.14% of applicable peer-to-peer payment volume and 0.12% of overall inflows.

Block also shares that its compliance investments have grown twice as fast as the overall gross profit since 2019. As a side note, gross profits are the best way to look at this as revenue is not clear enough because of the bitcoins that Block has to acknowledge as revenue because they were on their balance sheet. These are not the bitcoins that Block holds as cash, which make up about 3% of total cash the last time I checked, but the bitcoins for customers to trade.

Block also pointed out that in the 2023 guidance it has issued, another big compliance investment is included, again outpacing expected gross revenue growth.

What Block didn't include

Block didn't include several elements in its response. For example, it didn't say anything about the rap lyrics about Cash App. This is completely understandable, as it was a nothingburger to start with.

It also didn't react to the argument of the interchange fees. I understand this as well. Its competitor PayPal is under investigation for this, so it would not feel right to talk about that now. I pointed out in my article that IF the SEC investigated that at Block and IF Block were found guilty, the total impact on gross profit could be something around 5% or so. Not a reason to call for a "downside of between 65% to 75%."

Conclusion

Overall, this was a very convincing and open answer to the Hindenburg short report. The initial reaction of the company was assertive but without much content. We had to wait a bit for this, but it was worth waiting, as Block does not just say with words that the Hindenburg report was generally wrong or exaggerated but also showed it with additional numbers. Openly sharing additional information is the best thing you can do if you are under attack, and Block did this very well.

