Is Flow Traders A Perfect Hedge?

Mar. 30, 2023 4:02 PM ETFlow Traders Ltd. (FLTDF)VIRT
Ville Hyytiainen profile picture
Ville Hyytiainen
27 Followers

Summary

  • Flow Traders Ltd. should be a solid portfolio hedge, benefiting from market volatility.
  • At the same time, underlying fundamentals are improving, and regardless of the portfolio hedge potential, the stock looks undervalued.
  • There are some risks and uncertainties, but the overall risk-reward is positive; thus, Flow Traders is a buy.

A Caucasian man is trading on a crypto market from home.

Georgijevic/E+ via Getty Images

Note: Flow Traders Ltd.'s U.S. ticker (FLTDF) appears to be no longer tradable. The primary listing (FLOW.AS) is tradable on Euronext.

Thesis

Flow Traders Ltd. is one of the few companies with a low correlation to overall

Capital markets update 2022

Capital markets update 2022

Capital markets update 2022

Capital markets update 2022

Author's excel, sourced from annual reports

Author's excel, sourced from annual reports

2022 annual report

2022 annual report

Capital markets update 2022

Capital markets update 2022

Capital markets update 2022

Capital markets update 2022

Capital markets update 2022

Capital markets update 2022

Author's excel, sourced from financial statements

Author's excel, sourced from financial statements

Flowtraders.com/investors/share-information

Flowtraders.com

Capital markets update 2022

Capital markets update 2022

Author's valuation model

Author's valuation model

Author's valuation model

Author's valuation model

Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance

This article was written by

Ville Hyytiainen profile picture
Ville Hyytiainen
27 Followers
Value investor. Looking for equity partners for my investment holding company.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of "FLTDF" either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.