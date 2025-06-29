Imperial Petroleum's 8.75% Preferred: 20% Discount, 11% Yield

Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
Investing Groups

Summary

  • Imperial Petroleum is a new energy shipping company resulting from a spinoff. It began trading in December 2022.
  • Its Series A 8.75% Preferred, IMPPP, is selling at a 20% discount to its current $26.00 call value.
  • The current yield is ~11.3%, with robust 17X net income/dividend coverage.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus. Learn More »
Ship and Oil Platform

nightman1965

With the market betting that Fed rate hikes may end in the second half of 2023, many preferreds and bonds have been selling at higher prices. The idea is that, when rates stop rising, those income vehicles will look more attractive.

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations.

We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings.

We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else.

We offer a range of income vehicles, many of which are still selling below their Net Asset and redemption values in 2023.

This article was written by

Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
37.45K Followers
Target 5-10% yields backed by solid earnings for better portfolio income.

Robert Hauver, MBA, was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years, and publishes SA articles under the name DoubleDividendStocks. TipRanks rates DoubleDividendStocks in the Top 25 of all financial bloggers, and Seeking Alpha rates us in the Top 5 of several categories, including Dividend Ideas, Basic Materials, and Utilities. 

"Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus", a Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, which focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles. HDS+ scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IMPPP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.