MarketWise, Inc. (MKTW) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 30, 2023 3:18 PM ETMarketWise, Inc. (MKTW)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.66K Followers

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 30, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jonathan Shanfield - Vice-President of Investor Relations

Amber Mason - Chief Executive Officer

Stephen Park - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Lee Harris - Senior Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis

Conference Call Participants

Jason Helfstein - Oppenheimer

Michael Falco - JMP Securities

Alex Kramm - UBS

Sam Salvas - Needham & Company

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the MarketWise Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. During today’s presentation all parties will be in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, the conference will be open for questions with instructions to follow at that time. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Jonathan Shanfield, Vice-President of Investor Relations at MarketWise. Please go ahead sir.

Jonathan Shanfield

Thank you operator and good morning. Thank you all for joining us on today's conference call to discuss MarketWise's full year and fourth quarter financial results. With me on the call today, we have Amber Mason, our Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Park our Interim Chief Financial Officer and Lee Harris, our Senior Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis

During the course of today's call, we may make forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our guidance and future financial performance, market demand, growth prospects, business strategies and plans, and our ability to attract and retain subscribers. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary materially from today's statements. Information concerning our risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results to differ from these forward-looking statements are contained in our company's SEC filings, earnings press release, and supplemental

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.