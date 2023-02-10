What To Expect From The April JMMC - OPEC Meeting

Andrew Hecht profile picture
Andrew Hecht
Investing Groups

Summary

  • Russia’s production declined by 500,000 bpd in March. Seasonality supports the energy commodity.
  • OPEC has cited China as a reason for no production increases. Chinese diplomacy could mean "special pricing."
  • WTI and Brent crude oil found bottoms at $64.12 and $70.12. No sign of U.S. SPR buying.
  • The trend is shifting higher. The cartel will fan the bullish flames to support Russia and squeeze the U.S. Prices remain closer to the March 2023 low than the March 2022 high.
  • Long oil could be the optimal approach for the coming months.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hecht Commodity Report. Learn More »

View of the headquarters of intergovernmental Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in the downtown of Vienna, Austria in a modern office building.

Timon Schneider/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

OPEC's Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meets on Monday, April 3. At the previous February 1 meeting, the committee committed to cutting overall output by two million barrels per day.

While the oil market

Daily oil consumption by country

Daily Oil Consumption by Country (Statista)

Two-Year NYMEX WTI Crude Oil Futures Chart - Bearish price trend since the March 2022 high

Two-Year NYMEX WTI Crude Oil Futures Chart (Barchart)

Two-Year ICE Brent Crude Oil Futures Chart - Bearish price trend since the March 2022 high

Two-Year ICE Brent Crude Oil Futures Chart (Barchart)

Short-Term USO ETF Chart - Recovery since the March 20 low

Short-Term USO ETF Chart (Barchart)

Short-Term BNO ETF Chart - Recovery since the March 20 low

Short-Term BNO ETF Chart (Barchart)

OXY stock chart - Recovery since the March 15 low

OXY Chart (Barchart)

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from a top-ranked author in commodities, forex, and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of over 29 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish, and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I am offering a free trial and discount to new subscribers for a limited time.

This article was written by

Andrew Hecht profile picture
Andrew Hecht
28.33K Followers
Weekly commodities commentary and calls, from a Wall Street veteran
Andy Hecht is a sought-after commodity and futures trader, an options expert and analyst. He is the #2 ranked author on Seeking Alpha in both the commodities and precious metals categories. He is also the author of the weekly Hecht Commodity Report on Marketplace - the most comprehensive, deep-dive commodities report available on Seeking Alpha.

Andy spent nearly 35 years on Wall Street, including two decades on the trading desk of Phillip Brothers, which became Salomon Brothers and ultimately part of Citigroup.

Over the past two decades, he has researched, structured and executed some of the largest trades ever made, involving massive quantities of precious metals and bulk commodities.

Andy understands the market in a way many traders can’t imagine. He’s booked vessels, armored cars, and trains to transport and store a broad range of commodities. And he’s worked directly with The United Nations and the legendary trading group Phibro.

Today, Andy remains in close contact with sources around the world and his network of traders.

“I have a vast Rolodex of information in my head… so many bull and bear markets. When something happens, I don’t have to think. I just react. History does tend to repeat itself over and over.”

His friends and mentors include highly regarded energy and precious metals traders, supply line specialists and international shipping companies that give him vast insight into the market.

Andy’s writing and analysis are on many market-based websites including CQG. Andy lectures at colleges and Universities. He also contributes to Traders Magazine. He consults for companies involved in producing and consuming commodities. Andy’s first book How to Make Money with Commodities, published by McGraw-Hill was released in 2013 and has received excellent reviews. Andy held a Series 3 and Series 30 license from the National Futures Association and a collaborator and strategist with hedge funds. Andy is the commodity expert for the website about.com and blogs on his own site dynamiccommodities.com. He is a frequent contributor on Stock News- https://stocknews.com/authors/?author=andrew-hecht

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.