Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Mar. 30, 2023 3:45 PM ETAltus Power, Inc. (AMPS)
Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 30, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Shelton - Head of Investor Relations

Lars Norell - Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Altus

Dustin Weber - Chief Financial Officer

Gregg Felton - Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Altus Power

Conference Call Participants

Justin Clare - ROTH MKM

Mark Strouse - JPMorgan

Christopher Souther - B. Riley

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Altus Power Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Conference Call. As a reminder, today’s call is being recorded and participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Chris Shelton, Head of Investor Relations.

Chris Shelton

Good morning, and welcome to our investors and analyst. Speaking on today’s call are Lars Norell, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Dustin Weber, Chief Financial Officer. In addition, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Gregg Felton, will be joining us for Q&A.

This morning, we issued a press release and a presentation related to the matters to be discussed on this call. You can access both the presentation and the press release on our website www. altuspower.com in the investors section. This information is also available on the SEC’s website.

As a reminder, our comments on this call may contain forward looking statements. These forward looking statements refer to future events, including Altus Power’s future operations and financial performance. When using this call, the words expect, will, plan, forecast, estimate outlook and similar expressions as they relate to Altus Power as such identify a forward looking statement. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted in these forward looking statements. Altus Power assumes no obligation to update

