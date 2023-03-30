CD Projekt S.A. (OTGLF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 30, 2023 4:08 PM ETCD Projekt S.A. (OTGLF), OTGLY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.66K Followers

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCPK:OTGLF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 30, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Adam Kicinski - President of the Board and Joint Chief Executive Officer

Piotr Nielubowicz - Chief Financial Officer

Michal Nowakowski - SVP of Business Development and Member of the Management Board

Conference Call Participants

Alexey Philippov - J.P. Morgan

Omar Sheikh - Morgan Stanley

Matthew Walker - Credit Suisse

Tomasz Rodak - BOS Brokerage

Adam Kicinski

Good afternoon. My name is Adam Kicinski, and I'll be your host during today's conference dedicated to the CD Projekt Group's Financial Results for 2022. I'll run the presentation together with Piotr Nielubowicz, Michal Nowakowski, will join us for the Q&A session.

Before discussing earnings, I'll sum up last year's main events. 2022 can be defined as the year in which we laid solid foundations for our future business. First, beginning parallel development of two AAA projects. As we continued working on Phantom Liberty, we started production of the next Witcher game. Parallel development should eventually let us increase the frequency of releases.

Second, we entered into a strategic partnership with Epic Games. We decided to transition to the Unreal 5 Engine for our future titles. This should eventually support more stable and efficient development. At the same time, we continue to improve our key products. Cyberpunk 2077 and the Witcher 3 Wild Hunt. They both received a number of significant updates.

Speaking of Cyberpunk, two important events took place in 2022. In February, we released Patch 1.5. This substantial update brought various improvements to the game. Once more, we updated the game to the fool Next-Gen version. This means Cyberpunk 2077 can make the most of the additional power delivered by Next-Gen version. This means Cyberpunk 2077 can make the most of the additional power delivered by Next-Gen.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.