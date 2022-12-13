Nakano Corporation Is A Play On Deglobalization And ASEAN At A Negative EV

Apr. 06, 2023 8:00 AM ETNakano Corporation (NKRCF)
Summary

  • Nakano Corporation is a civil engineering and construction company trading at a deeply negative EV when considering cash assets, stock, and even real estate assets.
  • While inflation, COVID-19, and labor market disruptions have pained the 2022 results, recovery in beaten-down SE Asia and operating leverage provided profits 9 months in FY2023.
  • Longer-term growth and achievement of operating leverage in Southeast Asia, still a low-profit segment, will have an outsized contribution to earnings growth as it scales into profitability.
  • ASEAN benefits strategically from Sino-US tensions and its real estate markets are insulated from Western economies and have been much less bubbly over the last few years. Also, less rate-hiking.
  • The main Japanese market is flush with credit and still sees higher real estate prices as opposed to the US, providing an earnings anchor as ASEAN develops. Earnings growth likely.
Development in central London

CHUNYIP WONG/iStock via Getty Images

Published on the Value Lab 03/30/23

Nakano Corporation (OTCPK:NKRCF) is a small-to-mid cap company engaged in civil engineering and construction/architecture in Japan and in Southeast Asia for both public and private works. The draw

nakano segment profits

Historical Annual Segment Profit Margins (VTS)

nakano projects

Works (Nakano Corporation Website)

nakano annual report

High-level Annual Figures (Annual Report ended March 2022)

nakano q3 results

Latest Quarterly IS (Nakano Q3 PR)

nakano factories vietnam

Nakano in Vietnam (Nakano Website)

malaysia export countries

Malaysia Exports (OEC.world)

asean demographics

Population Pyramids (populationpyramid.net)

Nakano corporation annual report

Ended March 2022 Segment Results (Annual Report)

Nakano corporation annual report

Ended March 2021 Segment Results (Annual Report)

Nakano Corporation Valuation

Valuation (VTS)

Nakano Corporation Valuation

Valuation (no land) (VTS)

A long-only voice with eclipsing growth through 2020 and 2022 bear markets.

Formerly Bocconi's Valkyrie Trading Society, seeks to provide a consistent and honest voice through this blog and our Marketplace Service, the Value Lab, with a focus on high conviction and obscure developed market ideas.

