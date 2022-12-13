CHUNYIP WONG/iStock via Getty Images

Published on the Value Lab 03/30/23

Nakano Corporation (OTCPK:NKRCF) is a small-to-mid cap company engaged in civil engineering and construction/architecture in Japan and in Southeast Asia for both public and private works. The draw is clear on the valuation side: their EV is deeply negative on account of net cash balances and some stock assets. They also have a land portfolio that they lease that can be valued separately. However, Nakano benefits in that its markets are rather insulated from the issues faced by Western economies that have sanctioned Russia and were already dealing with stimulus-based inflation, and have very solid prospects for growth in light of geopolitical changes and strategic considerations.

The Japanese real estate market continues to gain in contrast to the US and other Western markets, helped by the favourable Japanese credit environment and more limited inflation and unemployment risks. In their Southeast Asian markets, Nakano is a beneficiary of economies with smaller Western wallet shares and more upside on the China reopening, and tailwinds from supply chain restructuring into countries like Vietnam and Indonesia in the industrial side of real estate markets. Moreover, many of these markets have quite regulated housing sectors that haven't been as bubbly as in the West and are benefiting on the residential side from an influx of Chinese who want to get away from the Xi regime. These countries also haven't had to restrict their imports of cheap Russian oil and can maintain more accommodative monetary policies. Demographics also make these Southeast Asian exposures highly desirable and secularly prosperous in a deglobalising world, capable of creating more stable backlogs and generating gains from operating leverage for Nakano with more residential, commercial and infrastructure projects. With the ASEAN markets being a profit detractor as of the FY 2022 and usually about half of the operating margins of the domestic business over the last 5 years, their stronger long-term growth profile means outsized opportunity for earnings growth as real estate investment gets encouraged in these regions and Nakano's exposure there scales. Indeed, even in the H1 2023 (where we get the most recent segment level results) we saw stronger order development in ASEAN than Japan, indicating relatively strong S/D dynamics for construction, resulting in the ASEAN segment margins for the first time getting ahead of the domestic business' margins (3.9% vs 3.4%).

Historical Annual Segment Profit Margins (VTS)

At a negative EV, very advantaged end-markets in an otherwise challenged global economic climate and already proven levels of profitability, Nakano is a bit of a no-brainer. With the stock price being very depressed compared to global levels (only up around 10% from the low average levels in 2022) and liquidity being decent, resilience in its key markets makes the timing for buying this decent as well. Earnings growth potential and greater interest in Japan by institutional activists looking to unlock those low P/Bs are catalysts.

Nakano's Business

Nakano builds pretty major structures including condominiums, public works like hospitals, and civil engineering projects including embankments and motorway junctions. It operates in Japan and in some of the ASEAN countries, and as of December 2022 Q3 revenues are about 34% from the ASEAN countries and orders about 26%, with the balance all being from Japan. Revenue is recognised as the project undergoes completion on a cost-incurred basis, where the proportion of costs incurred for a work is applied to the quoted size of the project as sales. With rising raw material prices, profits contract to the extent that quotes won't fully vary with inflation, but new projects will be priced to stay ahead of inflation, and will liquidate more profitably as inflation becomes more of the norm.

Works (Nakano Corporation Website)

The main disruptions on sales and orders in the business have been COIVD-19 lockdown measures and general difficulties in finding labourers to work on the projects. The labour shortage issue has particularly stymied the domestic Japanese construction business, creating H1 2023 declines in orders as opposed to in the international business, although sales are still growing domestically and in the Q3 things have picked up domestically with order growth back on track. On profits, inflation has been the concern and has COGS be more stubborn when the topline loses scale.

Last fiscal year was more harangued by these issues than this year, especially in the international markets, which were more affected by the pandemic.

High-level Annual Figures (Annual Report ended March 2022)

Net sales have recovered meaningfully YoY for the third quarter so far in this fiscal year and this is being driven by a pickup in international revenues earned in ASEAN, which has come together with a large boost in orders. With COVID-19 measures having been more severe in some of these ASEAN countries compared to Japan, which never really had to do a hard lockdown, ASEAN revenues had strong scope to recover in the current 2023 year as we move past the COVID-19 period, with strong S/D dynamics for construction supporting ASEAN margins higher than those in Japan (although this is also partially because a weak 2022 for international means less order build at negotiated terms that would be unprofitable now upon liquidation - a clean slate effect in a more inflation normalised environment).

This year, sales scaled ahead of COGS despite inflation and gross profit growth brought the company back into profitability where last year was the only unprofitable year since at least 2016. As more new orders liquidate, we expect a further increment of profitability as these will have been priced with commodity costs at their highest. The inflation would have been unexpected in the last full-year, and therefore the loss of scale coupled with higher commodity costs meant that FY 2022 was the weakest year on record. This should have a greater incremental effect in the domestic business compared to the overseas business.

Latest Quarterly IS (Nakano Q3 PR)

To a substantial extent, Nakano works on private projects, and therefore macroeconomic factors related to the housing, industrial and commercial real estate markets play an important role in the economics of their customers who finance these developments. Currently, 8.2% of orders are from the public sector and 11.3% of sales as of the nine months ended December 2022. They are making some moves into expanding the public sector business through the acquisition of Tri-net Group, which is specialised in civil engineering. This is a small acquisition, Tri-net sales are about 0.5% of current Nakano sales, but it is part of the broader management strategy which is explicitly looking to have more presence in civil engineering.

While revenue coming from public entities could be considered more macro-agnostic, and 10% is a solid exposure, the majority of financiers in Nakano's markets will be depending on the supply-demand fundamentals of property as well as the interest rate environment in order to profitably finance these construction projects. While in Western economies construction and real estate is a no-go zone, especially with recent bank failures, the credit conditions in Japan especially, but also the ASEAN markets, are far better than in Western economies - to the point of being unimpaired or even on the up. In the case of Vietnam, which is the only market where credit conditions are worse, strategic considerations around supply chains trump these issues and make a strong corporate incentive to develop away from China. Vietnam is now also substantially cutting policy rates.

While ASEAN countries have fewer structural sources of inflation because they are much softer on Russia, and in some cases their inflation is very benign as they take economic share from other countries, Japan is even more suited to continue its current monetary accommodation, which is in-line with the levels they've had during COVID-19 and long before, due to the longstanding muted demand conditions where inflation is actually desirable. Since Japan remains the largest market for Nakano, this is important.

With Nakano being a pro-cyclical company with operating leverage, it is essential for prospective investors to understand that in Nakano's idiosyncratic markets, the cycle in real estate is actually on the up, not going down, thanks to both credit conditions and essential, tectonic changes in the structure of global markets and supply chains as well as geopolitics in the ASEAN markets in particular. Moreover, the Q1, Q2 and Q3 so far reported for the FY 2023 all involve the pain of having China, a major export sink for all of Nakano's geographies, suffer a major credit event exacerbated by strict COVID-19 lockdowns, and growth is substantial in these quarters. While a Western recession taking hold in 2023 is a problem for these export-heavy countries, so long as China makes a partial recovery on reopening, a wave of recessions in the West can't do more to these markets than China already would have as it took a breather halfway through calendar year 2022. Western wallet share is much lower in these countries than average, so a partial recovery is enough. As we'll detail below, ASEAN markets are also much less bubbly on the real estate side, and there is much less downside as the world order shifts in their favour.

Macroeconomic Considerations In Nakano's Markets

Japan

Japan is the majority of Nakano's orders and revenues. The credit environment remains entirely accommodative there. Despite some changes in leadership at the BoJ which invited some speculation initially that the yield curve control in Japan that keeps rates low would come to an end, the regime will remain of low rates for a while longer, even after Ueda takes the reins.

The impacts of low rates in Japan have created meaningful differentials between Japan and much of the rest of the developed world. Of course, the Yen has declined very substantially, and this reflects the wealth destruction borne by Japan as a consequence of the deglobalisation and economic disintegration triggered by the war in Ukraine and the following sanctions on Russia. While the decline in the Yen has hurt consumers to the extent that there is imported inflation and consumer sentiment declines have affected corporations a little in terms of profit growth, in ways that depend on access to credit, Japan has remained strong. We covered in our Nomura (NMR) article that Japanese investment banking revenues have been relatively good, with surprising resilience in areas like ECM with some IPO activity, which has suffered meaningfully in other markets as primary investors take a wait-and-see approach due to depressed stock markets. The Nikkei is doing relatively well, flat off recent peaks in the last few years unlike other markets which are substantially down and were more overextended. Land prices continue to rise in Japan at record rates, even in commercial areas, where in other countries concerns around commercial real estate are central to economic discussion and speculation. This can be easily attributed to its loose credit environment, and we maintain that such an environment will continue and buck the pattern in most other developed economies.

There continues to be speculation about Japan changing direction of its monetary policy that never comes to fruition for good reasons. Japan has dealt with a deflationary economy for decades and rising prices actually incentivises upfront buying over saving. So a modicum of inflation for Japan is somewhat welcome to turn more Japanese people from savers to buyers. Also its inflation is also much lower than in most developed economies at 3.3% in the latest figures, and 2.7% on a core basis. Importantly, the shunto wage negotiations have yielded wage increases of close to 3% for the average worker. Firstly, this signals that wage-price spiraling risks are limited, and secondly it comes close to the current level of inflation, which will disinflate substantially as we come to easier post-invasion comps, and was an important criterion for the BoJ to keep rates low (they needed to see that real wages weren't falling aggressively). With the Yen also likely to see upside from depressed levels, especially as the potential for stalling rate hikes in the US and other economies with banking woes takes hold, further disinflation can be reasonably expected to create reasons for the BoJ to keep low rates. Also the hawkish Ueda, who is taking over shortly, is not expected to change Kuroda's policies until later in the year, and he signaled that. There is time for inflation to improve to the point where dramatic change, in our view, is pretty unlikely in Japanese monetary policy - maybe a slight change but not earth-shattering enough to affect real estate development economics, mainly to just save the Yen from further decline and introducing more important inflation which has been the bulk of Japan's inflation problem.

Moreover, Japan can wait for other countries to tank their own economies to tackle inflation which is being driven by global forces. Since inflation is coming substantially from products priced on global markets, Japan can renege on the economy-cooling deal to let others take care of inflation for them and bring global product and commodity prices down before Japan needs to hike.

Finally, Japan has already seen its economic hits happen this cycle with the hurt to the Chinese economy, a major export sink for their consumer discretionary industry, as China faces their credit crunch exacerbated by COVID-zero in 2022. The depreciation of the Yen has also mattered quite a lot for the average Japanese consumer and tested the resolve of Nakano's Japanese markets, which despite everything continue to grow. With China reopening, we can change out the Chinese credit tightening in 2022 for a Western credit tightening in 2023.

Another consideration in Japan is the difference in corporate culture, which also insulates macroeconomic considerations around housing and real estate in Japan from global factors. In Japan, corporate profits are more volatile because firing and hiring is not part of the corporate culture. In exchange for stalled real wage growth in Japan, corporations provide greater levels of job security. Since housing is so dependent on employment, as employment is the basis of financing housing purchases even in a lax credit environment, if there are layoffs in key Japanese industries, that shouldn't become a problem for the average worker and for most categories of real estate. At any rate, the reopening of China will also help soften the blow since it was an out-of-commission demand sink in 2022, even if it is a troubled reopening with latent COVID-19 deaths kicking in from low vaccination rates among the elderly.

A solid real estate market in Japan means solid markets for the majority of the types of projects that Nakano does. In the Q3, orders for the Japanese market are up 12.7% and sales are up 24.2% thanks to a still strong environment for Nakano. It can be owed to the favourable credit environment.

ASEAN

The ASEAN market conditions where Nakano operates, which includes exhaustively the countries Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and Singapore, are favourable in the real estate and even public work construction markets for several reasons, and these reasons have shown in the high level results with orders growing more than 100% YoY, with sales growing almost 40% YoY, where in Japan orders are actually in decline on labour shortages.

No Bubbles

Firstly, the real estate markets have been less bubbly in all of these geographies compared to Western markets. Thailand and Indonesia have had pretty stagnant real estate markets for many years, and Malaysia had seen declines during the pandemic and with supply shortages that are entering into a recovery phase now thanks to tax breaks on lower-cost homes for buyers and other support aimed at approving projects. In Singapore, limits on foreign ownership as well as lowered ceilings on LTVs started already last year in 2022, have kept things less speculative and limited demand for properties over the last cycle - these are express macroprudential measures over which ministries preside to avoid bubbles. Vietnam's residential property market had China Evergrande (OTC:EGRNF) problem and other idiosyncratic issues so their residential real estate industry couldn't get worse than it is now. In industrial real estate, which are the projects Nakano worked on in Vietnam (the residential stuff has not mattered for Nakano so far), strategic considerations likely take precedence in driving demand and depend on the financing conditions for the foreign investors, not on the local credit situation. Therefore, the relevant real estate markets in these countries are not at particularly extended levels, or have already seen declines in 2021 and 2022 that are looking to recover as their major partner, China, reopens and provides some fresh economic prosperity.

Less or No Rate Hiking

Secondly, the scope for continued monetary accommodation is relatively large in these countries compared to most Western economies. They are still emerging in terms of yields and productivity, which is a deflationary force as these economies develop. Moreover, most of these countries have in no way limited their access to Cheap Russian oil, and this essential commodity continues to be in oversupply in ASEAN markets. Benchmark rates have stayed low in Malaysia and Thailand, with hiking regimes temporarily paused and anyway aimed to bring rates back to pre-pandemic levels only, and in Singapore and Indonesia policy rates are not far ahead of recent precedents from within the last three years. Moreover, Indonesia's CB now has a double-mandate, meaning it will have to take into account sustainable growth as well as inflation. Relatively slow hiking is going to be helpful for the real estate sectors in these countries. Vietnam is cutting its rates substantially in order to explicitly support property developers in residential markets, much like China has had to do. Investors should also consider that while there is some service inflation in these geographies, to an extent it is because of renewed tourism, strengthened foreign currencies that have gone further in rate hikes, and benign inflation from outsourcing and tourism recovery (looking at Thailand which is a great low-cost destination) or having absorbed more work lost by China - all this contributes to an easier monetary policy situation.

Supply Chains

On the demand side there are strategic considerations. All of Nakano's works in Vietnam for example have been of factories. Strategic considerations around supply chains and China are going to result in further shifts of capacity into other ASEAN countries. Moreover, there are many who are trying to escape the Xi regime from Hong Kong and China and are flooding into ASEAN countries, lending a lot of support to residential real estate markets in these geographies, even if just the rental markets like in Singapore where foreign property ownership is difficult. The more problems China has the better these countries do. As we detail in the demographics section, these countries are also becoming technically competitive to China in manufacturing, especially due to intra-ASEAN specialisation and comparative advantage, where each economy provides different levels of skill in their workforces and large and growing populations for low-cost labour.

Nakano in Vietnam (Nakano Website)

China Dependence: In for a better 2023

There is also the matter of China's reopening. With the exception of Japan and Vietnam, wallet share of Western countries is very low, with the vast majority of demand depending either on their ASEAN neighbours or on China. The fact that they trade between each other so much is also a great benefit, and has helped the development of countries like China and India whose populations can support large industries. With China reopening in 2023, we should see some of the more adverse effects on these export-heavy economies from 2022 dissipate, as China is an important export sink for them all. Even Japan and Vietnam depend heavily on China, albeit to a lesser extent than they do on the West, but a Chinese reopening will be helpful for them especially if Western economies become clearly recessionary in 2023 on triggers like tighter credit conditions accentuated by banking woes. Strategic considerations around supply chains, where Apple (AAPL) have already made a proving case out of Foxconn (OTCPK:FXCOF), are probably going to insulate Vietnam from its higher level of US exposure in export markets should the US see major import reductions as belts tighten.

Malaysia Exports (OEC.world)

Demographics

Finally, there's the matter of demographics. Within the ASEAN net, you have everything. Vietnam STEM college enrollment rates are 4x the US, and the population pyramid favours a phenomenal demographic dividend, with the largest cohorts all being younger than middle-aged and with very small elderly cohorts, setting up for low dependency ratios but also large cohorts of spenders for decades to come that are going to continue to urbanise as Vietnam gets more economically complex and they court more investment. Singapore remains an apt financial center, with the massive non-dependent bulge ageing and becoming a more skilled workforce to be able to intermediate the area financially. Malaysia has even more population growth ahead of itself than Vietnam, and also the set-up for a phenomenal demographic dividend to generate a lot of consumption and economic growth with low dependency ratios. Malaysia's export-import gap means it has the most scope to develop as a consumption rather than an export center, and support development that Nakano would be a part of. Indonesia has seen rapidly declining infant mortality rates over the last thirty years thereby setting up for a demographic dividend, and its population is absolutely growing. It could also receive some love from Western companies as they restructure their supply chains. Thailand is similarly benefiting from a demographic dividend and becoming a solid consumption center. All these countries are setting up for lower dependency ratios just as investment is directed away from China towards them. Moreover, they have neighbours like Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar, countries which Nakano doesn't actually operate in, but have even younger populations and will provide a low-cost workforce for decades to come, supporting the increases in economic complexity of Nakano's ASEAN countries, including development of their infrastructure as well as urban development which will directly support Nakano's markets. Variety is extremely important when needing to produce more complex products, especially things like semiconductors and other electronics, which these regions are fighting to be able to produce for the West. With Japan also in the vicinity here, there is plenty of scope for specialisation and comparative advantage to make this region highly competitive as a manufacturing and demand centre.

Population Pyramids (populationpyramid.net)

ASEAN Wrap-up

In summary, their real estate markets aren't as extended, their credit environments are more favourable due to lower cost-push forces and more scope for productivity growth and the presence of benign inflation as they take Chinese share, there is a strong demand case from the strategic side as Western investment looks to China alternatives, and this interacts with excellent demographic set -ups for population growth, urbanisation and development that has neighbours like Myanmar and Laos with a low-cost workforce to outsource to or import. All of this plays in Nakano's favour as these countries make a lunge out of the middle-income group, something China might fail to do as the West puts the screws to them. Since the ASEAN segment is less profitable than the Japanese segment due to lesser scale, these are the markets that are most capable of driving sustained earnings growth that could be a return catalyst for Nakano should these secular forces develop as expected.

Ended March 2022 Segment Results (Annual Report) Ended March 2021 Segment Results (Annual Report)

Valuation

Nakano earns a bit of income from properties it owns and leases. They also report the carrying value of their real estate assets which they rent out. The income from those properties equates to about a 4% yield and cap rate, which is consistent with what you'd expect from properties in the developed world. Since the business of leasing property is so different from Nakano's core business, we strip it out of Nakano's EBITDA in order to include the real estate carrying value in the valuation separately. In addition to the real estate assets, we've included securities and cash that forms the net cash or rather the negative net debt position of the company than eclipses the current market cap, making its EV negative. To value the company using peers' multiples, we've chosen a US and two European companies involved in civil engineering and heavy construction with a similar project profile to Nakano, and applied those multiples to Nakano's leaseless-EBITDA. The following is the valuation that results. Andritz (OTCPK:ADRZF) is building Suzano's (SUZ) Cerrado pulp facility in Brazil which we've covered at length, and Vinci (OTCPK:VCISF) is involved in infrastructure construction although this is a much further peer since it also operates concessions.

Valuation (VTS)

As is typical in the Japanese low-EV opportunities that we've covered, the upside potential is very substantial were the cash position to be realised for shareholders, as well as the value of real estate assets. Even if you write off the real estate assets, and there'd be no reason to do that, the upside still appears substantial. However, we expect the main catalyst to be earnings growth from ASEAN, and a strong anchor of profitability in Japan, with the hope that corporate governance changes later may unlock the cash balance. Currently the company is owned around ~30% by members of the Oshima family and their foundation. A lacking controlling interest is a positive thing for investors or even activists who are hoping for eventual change in the dividend policy for example.

Valuation (no land) (VTS)

Bottom Line

Nakano is a rare opportunity in the current market where you can bet on something that should do reasonably well even if the current supply chains continue to deteriorate, and China becomes more ostracised. The ASEAN economies have not alienated anyone and should remain prosperous despite increasing tensions between the East and West. Moreover, there are clear demographic and other secular forces that should create scale for Nakano in international markets, which is currently a negative profit contributor. Turning that around will mean substantial and durable earnings growth for Nakano. Continued resilience and scale in Japan thanks to their monetary accommodation will also help contribute profits. You get this exposure at a negative EV, and Nakano even pays a 2.8% dividend that has been growing over the years. We think the ASEAN markets have already been stress-tested in 2022 with the China crash, and their property markets (at least the ones relevant to Nakano in Vietnam's case) are still doing reasonably well. China is reopening now, and a Western recession should have less of an impact on the ASEAN markets as Western wallet share is lower there. In Japan, monetary accommodation as well as sticky employment figures should keep prices of Japanese real estate rising. Nakano looks like a clear buy opportunity, with ample liquidity nearing $500k on the Tokyo exchange making it relatively accessible. Moreover, there is a clear push by US and UK activists to reopen offices in Japan and try unlock these Japanese balance sheets. On top of the earnings growth potential, Nakano has a decent chance of reaching its full upside potential, and the low valuation, price and dividend are all downside protection if that doesn't completely come to fruition.

