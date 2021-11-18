R.M. Nunes

Introduction

While I generally like the preferred shares of REITs as an addition to my income-focused portfolio, I obviously still have to keep an eye on the performance of the underlying entity to make sure the preferred dividends are fully covered and to make sure the balance sheet provides a certain margin of safety.

Before getting into the most recent financial results of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) as I own the preferred shares which are trading with (NYSE:CIO.PA) as ticker symbol, I wanted to highlight a recent article written by Dane Bowler which explains why City Office REIT is in a unique position to just hand the keys of underperforming assets back to the lender or mortgage provider. I'd recommend to read that article as it provides additional color on City Office's balance sheet situation.

The preferred dividend coverage ratio remains strong

City Office REIT was actually profitable in 2022 thanks to the sale of a property which yielded a gain of $22M. Of course that's still pretty low compared to the gain on the asset sale which was completed in 2021 as CIO was able to record a gain of almost $500M on that sale.

The net income of a REIT doesn't really matter but the image above also clearly shows how much cash City Office needs to generate to cover the preferred dividends.

It goes without saying the FFO and AFFO calculation are more important than the income statement of a REIT. The FFO and AFFO have been under pressure due to the increase of the average interest rate. CIO started the year with a weighted average interest rate of 3.4% but ended the year at 4.4% and will very likely see an even higher interest rate throughout 2023. And although in excess of 70% of the debt has a fixed interest rate, the impact of the unhedged portion of the debt obviously has a negative impact on the FFO result which decreased throughout the year. CIO started with a core FFO of $17.6M in Q1 but ended 2022 with $15.4M in core FFO.

The AFFO was obviously even lower as this office REIT has to spend quite a bit of cash on asset improvements to keep tenants happy. That's pretty basic for an office REIT but it does mean the AFFO fell from in excess of $8.2M in Q1 to just under $5M in Q4.

And despite the lower share count, the AFFO per share was (and is) no longer sufficient to cover the dividend as CIO has been paying $0.20 per share for the past few quarters. With a payout ratio of in excess of 160% based on the AFFO result, the dividend on the common shares doesn't appear to be sustainable at this point and a 50% cut isn't out of the question. A dividend cut would be great news for the owners of preferred shares as right now. The oversized dividend is just reducing the equity on the balance sheet quarter after quarter.

But what's more important is whether or not the preferred dividend is still sustainable and yes, that is the case. The starting point of the AFFO calculation is the reported net income which means it already includes the $7.4M in preferred dividend payments. The quarterly preferred dividend payments are about $1.86M.

This means the AFFO before the preferred dividends was still about $6.8M in the final quarter of 2022 which was the worst quarter of the year. And this implies the dividend coverage ratio is a healthy 365% (vs. the 60% for the common distribution).

The main focus for City Office will be to extend the existing lease contracts. In 2023, in excess of 13% of the Net Rental Area is up for renewal followed by 8.2% in 2024 and 7.4% in 2024. The commercial team will have to work hard to A) extend the contracts and B) negotiate the rent payments. At this point I think focusing on obtaining a high occupancy ratio is important so I'm not really counting on a rent uplift in the contracts that will be renewed this year. Happy to be positively surprised by CIO later this year but given the current economic climate we will have to be realistic.

The balance sheet should be fine so I'm not too worried

Looking at the balance sheet, the total amount of $1.57B in assets is backed by roughly $803M in equity of which $112M consists of the preferred shares. That hasn't changed and despite seeing the total amount of equity going down, keep in mind City Office has repurchased almost 4 million shares throughout the year so that accounts for a portion of the decreased equity value.

As you can see above, the balance sheet contains $28M in cash while there's about $690M in gross debt, resulting in just over $660M in net debt. Considering the book value of the properties is $1.38B the LTV ratio is approximately 48%. That isn't low but also keep in mind the book value of the assets includes depreciation ($175M) while Dane Bowler explained in his article how surrendering some properties where the mortgage value is higher than the property value could immediately result in a lower debt ratio.

In his article, he singles out 190 Office Center which has $39M of debt associated with it while the asset has a book value of $36M. If we would just assume the keys are handed to the lender, the balance sheet will shrink by $36M on the asset side to $1.34B while the net debt will decrease to $621M. This one transaction would reduce the LTV ratio to 46.3%, a decrease of almost 200 basis points.

Investment thesis

I think City Office REIT should count its lucky stars that it made the decision to sell assets in 2021 as its situation would likely have been completely different if it was heading into the current interest rate environment with a weaker balance sheet.

Given the decent preferred dividend coverage ratio of 365% and seeing there's about $700M in equity junior to the preferred shares, I'm happy to continue to hold my position and I will likely continue to add shares. The current yield on the preferred shares is 9.9% and I think the risk/reward ratio is still attractive although the financial performance of the REIT is coming under pressure. I have zero interest in buying the common shares and I prefer the additional layer of security offered by the preferred shares.