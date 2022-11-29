How Apple And Amazon Are Finding New Competitive Advantage Through Unlikely Source

Mar. 31, 2023 7:30 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL), AMZNNFLX
The Entertainment Oracle profile picture
The Entertainment Oracle
3.63K Followers

Summary

  • Guessing what will and will not succeed at the box office these days is getting increasingly complicated, but that doesn’t mean the traditional model should be completely abandoned.
  • While Netflix has tried to shift the cultural paradigm, it looks like Apple and Amazon are ready to move the idea back to center with heavy investments in theatricals.
  • Amazon (through MGM) recently saw success with that approach through Creed III and Apple had previously factored theatrical into a prior deal with Paramount for Martin Scorsese’s latest film.
  • The appeal for Apple and Amazon is not just financial, but going theatrical (and traditional) allows them to build their own film brands and appease creatives.
  • This gives Apple and Amazon a unique competitive advantage to pursue and gives the industry and audiences an alternative to Netflix’s more rigid “day/date” approach.
Warner Bros. Presents The European Premiere Of Creed III

Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment

While many in the streaming sector are focused on short-term subscriber count, others are playing the long game – and it shows.

To be fair, for a company like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) where streaming is all they do, the short term

This article was written by

The Entertainment Oracle profile picture
The Entertainment Oracle
3.63K Followers
A long time entertainment industry professional, I have worked with a number of top Hollywood studios and networks. With over a decade in the field I use my in-depth knowledge of film and television to inform potential investors about the viability of the many upcoming projects in the industry. Questions? E-mail me at TheEntertainmentOracle[at]gmail.com.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.