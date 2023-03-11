GLD: Silicon Valley Bank's Collapse Strengthens Gold's Prospects

Mar. 30, 2023 6:27 PM ETSPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD)GDX
Tyson Halsey, CFA profile picture
Tyson Halsey, CFA
1.97K Followers

Summary

  • Silicon Valley Bank's collapse was due to textbook incompetence.
  • The regulatory response will be inflationary and hinder restrictive Fed policy.
  • Gold is a currency play and a commodity play stimulating central bank purchases.
  • Gold may be ready to break out. Our recommendation is to buy SPDR Gold Trust ETF and VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF today.

Gold ingots and coins close up

Gold ingots and coins close up

Anthony Bradshaw

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank ("SVB") of SVB Financial Group (SIVB) has quickly uncovered a systemic banking vulnerability that will diminish the return prospects of both the stock and the bond markets.

CAPE ration and 10 year yield

Shiller CAPE ration and 10 year Treasury yield (Yale.edu)

chart of inflation cycles

inflation cycle chart for since 1890 (longtermtrends.net)

chart of CRB v SPY ratio

CRB S&P 500 ratio showing commodity cycle (Trendsurfer IGA Research)

chart of current month gold futures

chart of continuous gold futures contract (Yahoo.finance.com)

chart showing central bank purchase rising

Central Bank Gold Buying 2022 and 2021 (GOLDHUB)

chart of gold production and gold price

Gold production and gold price history (Crescat Capital)

GDX and GLD ETF Charts

GDX and GLD ETFs (Yahoo.finance)

This article was written by

Tyson Halsey, CFA profile picture
Tyson Halsey, CFA
1.97K Followers
Tyson Halsey, CFA, founded Income Growth Advisors, LLC, a South Carolina based Registered Investment Advisor. Through his career, Halsey has researched and invested in technology, energy, quantitative strategies, been a shareholder activist on behalf of shareholder rights, and invested in Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) since 2000. . Halsey has appeared in major media including The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, Charleston Post and Courier, South Carolina Public Radio and CNBC. Halsey won the USA Today CNBC Investment Challenge in 1992 in the options division.Halsey formed Optima Process Systems, Inc. in 2018 and used economic cost modelling for ESG solutions. We analyzed heavy oil upgrading in South America, bunker fuel desulfurization for IMO 2020, and biofuel and biomass processing. Halsey has moderated panels on the energy transition "ESG 2.0" for the Ivy Family Office Network (IVYFON).

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLD GDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.