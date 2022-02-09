Maxxa_Satori

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has produced market-beating investment returns for the past 30 years and provides passive income investors with consistency and dividend certainty in times of increasing uncertainty. We could be on the verge of another major banking crisis, requiring passive income investors to favor real estate investment trusts ("REITs") with strong portfolio diversification and low dividend pay-out ratios.

National Retail Properties also has issued a solid adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, forecast for 2023, indicating that the trust intends to remain aggressive in terms of acquisitions. The recent stock consolidation offers passive income investors the opportunity to lock in a quality and sustainable dividend yield in excess of 5%.

NNN Has A Strong, Diversified Net-Lease REIT Portfolio

Like most real estate agents, I am not concerned with location, location, location when it comes to REIT investing. Diversification is the most important thing for real estate investors, especially when it comes to real estate investment trusts that operate on a large scale. Diversification reduces investors' investment risks, especially when it matters the most: during times of uncertainty, unusual market fluctuations, and unstable asset prices.

National Retail Properties is a net-lease REIT focused on retail. The trust primarily invests in commercial real estate, such as properties leased to large national retail chains. As of the end of 2022, the trust owned 3,411 commercial properties totaling 35 million square feet across 48 states.

The real estate portfolio of National Retail Properties is well-diversified along the industry dimension, allowing the trust to offset potential "problem industries" with other industries that may perform better.

The trust primarily leases to convenience stores, which accounted for 16.5% of the trust's rental income. The majority of NNN's tenants are well-known national brands with large real estate footprints in a variety of real estate markets across the United States, such as 7-Eleven, LA Fitness, or Walgreens.

Real Estate Portfolio (National Retail Properties)

The trust's leases have a very long lease term, which adds income visibility to an already diverse real estate portfolio. As of December 31, 2022, National Retail Properties had a waited average lease time of 10.4 years, compared to a weighted average lease term of 9.5 years. Both trusts have similar occupancy rates (99% or higher).

Lease Expirations As A Percentage Of Annualized Base Rent (National Retail Properties)

Market-Beating Returns

National Retail Properties has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 (SP500) over a long period of time, which is exactly what I'm looking for as a passive income investor who relies on consistent and predictable dividend payments and wants to protect against potentially escalating market volatility.

An investment in National Retail Properties generated an average annual return of 11.8% over a 30-year period, outperforming the S&P 500 index by 220 basis points.

Dividend Is Well-Covered, And An Investment In NNN Provides Stability As Dividends Are Highly Predictable

National Retail Properties earned $3.21 per share in adjusted funds from operations in 2022 and paid a total dividend of $2.16, resulting in a dividend payout ratio of only 67%. Realty Income Corporation (O), a formidable competitor in the net-lease retail space as well as a high-performing retail REIT in its own right, has a slightly higher payout ratio of 76%.

Realty Income is widely regarded as the gold standard in the REIT sector, and both real estate investment trusts have consistently increased their dividends for decades. In the case of National Retail Properties, the trust has paid and increased its dividend for over 33 years, and given the trust's low AFFO pay-out ratio, I believe it is well positioned for many more years of funds from operations and dividend growth.

AFFO (National Retail Properties)

AFFO Guidance For 2023, Valuation

In February, National Retail Properties provided guidance for 2023, implying an adjusted funds from operations forecast range of $3.19-3.25 per share. National Retail Properties earned $3.21 per share in adjusted funds from operations in 2022, implying that the trust anticipates low single-digit growth in its most important cash flow metric.

2023 AFFO Guidance (National Retail Properties)

However, if the commercial real estate market allows for opportunistic acquisitions, the guidance could rise as the year progresses. National Retail Properties has previously stated that it expects gross acquisitions of $500-600 million and net acquisitions of $400-480 million (after dispositions of non-core and underperforming real estate assets).

Historically, National Retail Properties has acquired hundreds of millions of dollars in commercial real estate each year, with a transaction volume of $663 million on average over the last decade.

Acquisitions (National Retail Properties)

National Retail Trust's stock is trading at a bargain multiple of 13.1x based on $3.19-3.25 per share in AFFO. Realty Income, NNN's main competitor in the retail net-lease industry, is currently trading at 15.4x adjusted funds from operations. Given that the trust has better dividend coverage and longer lease terms, I believe NNN deserves a similar valuation multiple as Realty Income.

Why National Retail Properties Could See A Lower Valuation

I believe that investors are currently underestimating the possibility of a severe financial crisis, which could also affect the commercial real estate market.

With interest rates expected to rise in 2022, deep-pocketed buyers such as National Retail Properties may be able to acquire discounted portfolios of commercial real estate.

It remains to be seen whether a potential financial crisis or recession in 2023 would be a net-positive or net-negative for NNN, but given the trust's acquisition track record and dividend growth, National Retail Properties should be able to weather economic headwinds.

My Conclusion

National Retail Properties, Inc. is a well-diversified real estate investment trust that provides FFO and dividend consistency to passive income investors, even during crisis situations such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

National Retail Properties stock provides a well-covered dividend, market-leading stock returns over a long period of time, diversification, long lease terms, and a very appealing valuation based on the trust's 2023 AFFO forecast.

The 5.2% yield is a good time to buy.