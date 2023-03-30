IZEA Worldwide Inc (IZEA) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 30, 2023 7:32 PM ETIZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.67K Followers

IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 30, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Schram - President, COO and Director

Peter Biere - CFO and Treasurer

Ted Murphy - Founder, Chairman and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Jon Hickman - Ladenburg

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to Ryan Schram, President and Chief Operating Officer. Thank you. You may begin.

Ryan Schram

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for IZEA's earnings call covering the fourth quarter of 2022. I'm Ryan Schram, President and Chief Operating Officer at IZEA, and joining me on the call are IZEA Chief Financial Officer, Peter Biere; and IZEA's Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ted Murphy. We're glad to have you with us today.

Earlier this afternoon, the company issued a press release detailing our performance for the fourth quarter of 2022. If you'd like to review those details, all of our investor information can be found online on our Investor Relations website at izea.com/investors.

Before we begin, please take note of the safe harbor paragraph included in today's press release covering the company's financial results and be advised that some of the statements that we make today regarding our business, operations and financial performance may be considered forward-looking, and such statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We encourage you to consider the disclosures contained in our SEC filings for a detailed discussion of these factors.

Our commentary today will also include the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.