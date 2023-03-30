Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 30, 2023 7:48 PM ETCanoo Inc. (GOEV)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.67K Followers

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 30, 2023 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kunal Bhalla - SVP, Corporate Development and Capital Markets

Tony Aquila - Investor, Chairman and CEO

Ken Manget - CFO

Ramesh Murthy - CAO

Conference Call Participants

Amit Dayal - H.C. Wainwright

Jaime Perez - R.F. Lafferty

Pavel Molchanov - Raymond James

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Canoo Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Kunal Bhalla, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Capital Markets. Thank you. You may begin.

Kunal Bhalla

Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to Canoo's quarterly earnings conference call.

Today, I have with me Investor, Chairman and CEO, Tony Aquila; along with CFO, Ken Manget; and CAO, Ramesh Murthy. Tony will provide an update on the business. Ken will then run through our capital raise strategy. And Ramesh will share the financial results for the quarter. We will then open the call up for questions.

Please be advised we may make forward-looking statements based on current expectations. These are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially. For a discussion of factors that could affect our future financial results and business, please refer to the disclosure in today's earnings release and on our most recent Form 10-Q and 10-K and other reports that we may file with the SEC, including Form 8-Ks. All of our statements are made as of today and are based on information currently available to us. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update any such statements.

During this call, we'll discuss non-GAAP financial measures. You can find the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.