GLV: Moving From Sell To Hold After The Drawdown

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.34K Followers

Summary

  • The Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a CEF with an 80% equities, 20% bonds portfolio.
  • We rated this CEF a Sell late last year.
  • Despite the S&P 500 being up in 2023, GLV is down more than -11%, and down -16% since our rating.
  • The fund was also forced to cut its distribution recently.
  • This name is no longer a Sell candidate so we are moving on Hold here.

Descending arrows with person using laptop

Melpomenem/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

We covered the Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:GLV) at the end of 2022 when we assigned it a Sell rating:

rating

Author Rating (Seeking Alpha)

From a price perspective the CEF is down almost -17%, while

holdings

Top Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

history

Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

Chart
Data by YCharts

return

YTD Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

return

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.34K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.