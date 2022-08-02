Nikola Corp.: Running Out Of Funds And Options - Sell

Mar. 30, 2023 9:10 PM ETNikola Corporation (NKLA)1 Comment
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.51K Followers

Summary

  • Company announces a $100 million equity offering despite its shares trading at all-time lows.
  • Assuming an offering price of $1.30 and full exercise of the $15 million over-allotment option, remaining shares available for issuance would be down to just 47 million.
  • Unrestricted cash on hand of $123 million, offering proceeds and additional share issuances should be sufficient to keep the lights on until the annual stockholder meeting in June.
  • Nikola warns of potential difficulties to obtain sufficient votes for another increase in the number of authorized shares. Unlike last year, the company won't be able to afford a lengthy delay.
  • Shareholders remain caught between a rock and a hard place. Even if they approve another increase in authorized shares in a timely manner and the company somehow manages to raise the capital required to make it into 2024, they will be saddled with outsized dilution. Given the obvious lose-lose situation, investors should consider selling existing positions and moving on.
Wasserstofftankstelle mit LKW

Scharfsinn86/iStock via Getty Images

Note: I have covered Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last month, zero-emission transportation start-up Nikola Corporation ("Nikola") reported unimpressive fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results.

On

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.51K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.