Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELDN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 30, 2023 8:28 PM ETEledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELDN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.67K Followers

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 30, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Paul Little - Chief Financial Officer

David-Alexandre Gros - Chief Executive Officer

Steven Perrin - President and Chief Scientific Officer

Conference Call Participants

Pete Stavropoulos - Cantor Fitzgerald

Thomas Smith - SVB Leerink Securities

Matt Kaplan - Ladenburg Thalmann

Rami Katkhuda - LifeSci Capital

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Eledon Pharmaceuticals Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today, March 30, 2023.

At this time, I would now like to turn the conference call over to Paul Little, Chief Financial Officer of Eledon. Please go ahead, sir.

Paul Little

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining Eledon's fourth quarter and full-year 2022 operating and financial results conference call. I'm joined on today's call by David-Alexandre Gros, Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Perrin, our President and Chief Scientific Officer; Jeff Bornstein, our Chief Medical Officer is not present today, as he is traveling to the World Congress of Nephrology. Earlier today, Eledon issued a press release announcing financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2022. You may access the release under the Investors tab on our Company's website at eledon.com.

I would like to remind everyone that statements made during this conference call relating to Eledon's expected future performance, future business prospects or future events or plans may include forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such forward-looking statements are intended to be subject to the safe harbor protection provided by the Reform Act. Actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these forecasts due to

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.