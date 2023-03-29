AIO: Not The AI Exposure You Would Expect

Summary

  • AIO is marketed as an artificial intelligence fund that pays a high yield.
  • The fund pays an attractive 10.7% forward yield.
  • However, the AIO fund's top holdings do not hold companies typically associated with AI.
  • Investors looking for AI exposure should look elsewhere.

Human Vs Robot

imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

The Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) is marketed as a high yielding fund that gives investors exposure to the secular growth trend in artificial intelligence.

However, a closer look at the fund's holdings

AIO fund details

Figure 1 - AIO fund details (virtus.com)

NVDA's stock price has almost doubled YTD

Figure 2 - NVDA's stock price has almost doubled YTD (Seeking Alpha)

TOp 10 companies by market cap

Figure 3 - Top 10 companies by market cap (companiesmarketcap.com)

AIO asset allocation

Figure 4 - AIO asset allocation (virtus.com)

AIO sector allocation

Figure 5 - AIO sector allocation (virtus.com)

Top AI companies according to ChatGPT

Figure 6 - Top AI companies according to ChatGPT (Author created with ChatGPT)

AIO top 10 holdings

Figure 7 - AIO top 10 holdings (virtus.com)

AIO financial summary

Figure 8 - AIO financial summary (AIO annual report)

AIO historical returns

Figure 9 - AIO historical returns (morningstar.com)

AIO has underperformed other AI investments

Figure 10 - AIO has underperformed other AI investments (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

