Eyenovia, Inc. (EYEN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 30, 2023 8:44 PM ETEyenovia, Inc. (EYEN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.67K Followers

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 30, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Eric Ribner - IR

Michael Rowe - CEO

John Gandolfo - CFO

Bren Kern - COO

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Eyenovia Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Eric Ribner with Investor Relations. Thank you, Eric. You may begin.

Eric Ribner

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Eyenovia's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast. With me today are Eyenovia's Chief Executive Officer; Michael Rowe; Chief Financial Officer, John Gandolfo; and Chief Operating Officer, Bren Kern.

This afternoon, Eyenovia issued a press release announcing financial results for the 3 and 12 months ended December 31, 2022. We encourage everyone to read today's press release as well as Eyenovia's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which will be filed with the SEC on March 31, 2023, tomorrow and our most recently filed 10-Q. The company's press release and annual report are also available on Eyenovia's website at www.eyenovia.com.

In addition, this conference call is being webcast through the company's website and will be archived there for future reference. Please note that on today's call, we will be discussing investigational product candidates, which have yet to receive FDA approval.

Please also note that certain information discussed on the call today is covered under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. We caution listeners that during the call, Eyenovia's management will be making forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.