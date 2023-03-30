GAN Limited (GAN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 30, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Robert Shore - Vice President of Investor Relations

Dermot Smurfit - President and Chief Executive Officer

Brian Chang - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Sigdahl - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Chad Beynon - Macquarie

Robert Shore

Good afternoon, everyone. GAN’s Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Release was issued today after the market closed and is posted on the Company’s website at gan.com. With me today are Dermot Smurfit, President and CEO; and Brian Chang, Interim Chief Financial Officer.

I’d like to remind our audience today that we may make forward-looking statements on the call which are protected under Safe Harbor afforded by the Federal Securities laws, and in each case are qualified by the forward-looking disclaimers contained in our earnings release. Please refer to our filings with the SEC to understand how we calculate any of the metrics discussed in today’s call.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to our CEO, Dermot Smurfit. Dermot, go ahead please.

Dermot Smurfit

Thank you, Bobby, and good afternoon, everyone. I look forward to discussing our fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial performance and operating segment results. As major agenda items, we will also discuss the strategic review process we are announcing today, our recent successful sports betting deployment for Wynn Resorts and our amended Ainsworth exclusive iGaming content distribution partnership that will help reduce our future cash commitments by $15 million. Each of these items underscores a refocus of our business towards segments where we can truly win, notably, B2B GAN Sports; and in the B2C division, Latin American Operations and, of course, related items in our earnings release.

Taking a brief look back, our full-year 2022 revenue increased 15% to $142 million versus $124 million in

