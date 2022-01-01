scyther5

From hope to reality, a bumpy road

The current economic environment is a major chal- lenge for investors as the gap between the real economy and the markets expectations con- tinues to widen. Despite some encouraging signs in Europe and China, such as the lower gas prices and reopening of China, the belief that infla- tion is decreasing rapidly and that central banks have successfully stabilized the economy to avoid another earnings recession is more of a hopeful projection than an accurate reflection of cur- rent reality. This sentiment was amplified, after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the liquidity crisis of Credit Suisse, as there was a growing belief that the Federal Reserve ((Fed)) would pause raising interest rates and instead consider the possibility of cutting them.

Chart 1: Normalization with structurally higher inflation

Source: Alpinum Investment Management

Economic dynamics should deteriorate in the US in H2 2023, and Eurozone growth forecasts are expected to stagnate. Contrary to market expectations, inflation is declining slowly, and the path to the 2% target is likely to be “long and bumpy”. While the Fed is nearing the end of tightening, the ECB remains hawkish. An improvement in the near-term global economic outlook prompted markets to price in expectations that interest rates will remain higher for an extended period. As a result, the outlook for duration-heavy bonds has improved, while fading hopes of an interest rate cut rally weighed on equity markets in Q1.

United States

The US equity markets had a strong start to the year, supported by falling inflation and the expectation that the monetary tightening cycle would soon end. However, following the release of robust economic data, bond yields increased, and equity markets experienced a downturn. With economic data indicating that a recession may not be imminent, investors adjusted their expectations regarding the terminal interest rate and the pace of rate cuts as the path to achieving target inflation may take longer than initially anticipated. For February, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed a year-on-year increase of 6.0% (headline inflation) and 5.5% (core inflation), in line with expectations.

Chart 2: Current and historical US policy rate curves

Source: Alpinum Investment Management

Europe

European equities have outperformed US stocks this year, with the MSCI Europe up 4.9% year-to-date, marking a rare period of relative strength for the region. The European Commission recently announced that it expects the eurozone economy to grow by 0.9% in 2023, higher than the previous estimate of 0.3%, thus avoiding a technical recession. However, the Commission also cautioned that the outlook for the region remains weak, and that growth may be driven primarily by lower energy prices. Looking ahead, the European Commission has forecasted that the eurozone economy will expand by 1.5% in 2024, which is unchanged from previous projections. Inflation has been a concern for eurozone policymakers, with headline inflation dropping to 8.5% in February, while core inflation remained steady at 5.6%. Currently, markets are predicting that interest rates may rise to 3.3% by the end of the year.

Chart 3: Performance 12-month rolling

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell cautioned during a congressional hearing that the disinflation- tion process might take longer than anticipated to produce the desired results and that the Fed may need to consider further interest rate hikes to ensure long-term price stability, should the macroeconomic data continue to demonstrate robust growth. This resulted in bond yields rising, with the yields on the 2- and 10-year Treasury bonds briefly surpassing 5% and 4%, before the banking stresses caused them to retreat. Consequently, the spread between 2- and 10-year Treasury yields further inverted, reaching levels not observed since September 1981 (-1.07%). In addition, the US housing market contracted significantly, with the total value of US real estate falling by USD 2.3 trillion or 4.9% in the second half of 2022, the sharpest percentage decline since the housing crisis of 2008. Despite these challenges, labor market data remains robust, and the purchasing managers' index suggests an improved economic outlook. The Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates and the effects of the recent banking turmoil will be critical factors influencing the economy's trajectory going forward.

Consumer confidence has improved, hinting at a potential rise in consumption in the coming months. The European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates by 50 bps in February and March, elevating the deposit rate to 3.0%, and reiterating its plan to increase rates steadily to maintain restrictive levels and ensure a timely return of inflation to its 2% target. Despite a decline in headline inflation, ECB President Christine Lagarde remains concerned about core inflation, signalling the intention to further raise rates. This resulted in eurozone government bond yields hitting their highest levels in over a decade, with the German 10- year yield surpassing 2.7%, only to retreat back to 2.2% after the banking stress hit the markets.

China and emerging markets (EM)

China's economy expanded by 3% in 2022, falling short of the official target (5.5%) and marking the second-slowest pace since the 1970s, due to the impact of Covid restrictions and the real estate sector downturn. Nonetheless, the pandemic's impact has weakened, and the recovery in retail sales alone can drive growth. Beijing has set a GDP growth target of "around 5%" for 2023, with only a modest increase in fiscal support to stimulate the consumer-driven recovery that is already underway. Although the market had expected a more ambitious target of above 5%, the target is still positive news for both China and the global economy, as the Chinese economy is projected to con-tribute a third of global growth this year.

Chart 4: China targets modest growth of 5% for 2023

Source: Alpinum Investment Management

In line with the experiences of Europe and the US, China has a significant surplus of savings and pent-up consumer demand resulting from the frequent lockdowns in recent years. The reopening of China post-lockdown could result in a rapid consumption-driven recovery in the Chinese econ- omy, but it could also have severe implications for inflation growth in other regions world- wide. According to the latest official Chinese man- ufacturing purchasing managers' index, growth ac- celerated to 52.6, the quickest pace in over a dec- ade. After rising more than 17.5% in the quarter, the MSCI China Index gave back all its gains (+2.2% YTD), although it has still been up 39% since the October 2022 low. Meanwhile, the Peo- ple's Bank of China (PBOC) has maintained its one- year loan prime rate (LPR) at 3.65%, while the five- year LPR remains at 4.30%. Both lending rates are the lowest in the past two decades. China's decision to hold interest rates was also due to con- cerns about the yuan, which was dangerously close to surpassing the critical 7 to the USD level.

Investment conclusions

In Q1 2023, an improvement in the global economic outlook led to market expectations that interest rates would need to remain elevated for an ex- tended period to bring inflation back towards its tar- get. However, the end of the rate hike cycle is ex- pected to be approaching, i.e. "higher for longer but less than previously expected". Unemploy- ment rate is expected to rise, accompanied by a decline in capital spending and pressure on profit margins, which will especially hurt compa- nies with high operating leverage. Once the econ- omy starts to slow down, central banks may end their monetary tightening and opt to cut interest rates, which would ultimately ease pressure on bonds and possibly equities. During the quarter, fixed income gained relative attractiveness compared to equity investments, and duration as an asset class is becoming investable again.

Chart 5: US high-yield bonds and loans vs. equity yields

Source: Alpinum Investment Management

Bonds: Monetary policy is in tightening mode worldwide and approaching peak levels for short-term rates. This puts the whole fixed income bloc into the spotlight as both credit and duration sensitive bonds look attractive – something we have not experienced for a decade. We continue to favor European loans, non-cyclical US and Scandinavian short-term HY, but also selective IG bonds across the spectrum as the Fed should soon stop, or at least pause its tightening cycle.

Equities: Equity multiples remain challenged with higher interest rates and vulnerable profit mar- gins. Within equities, we continue to favor non-US markets, maintaining a mixed style approach with a minimal tilt towards selective value.

At this point along the way, we are preparing for further volatility and focusing accordingly on preserving capital. Having said that, inves- tors shall remain cautious by adopting an active and controlled downside-risk management within an absolute return approach.