Summary

  • COWZ selects 100 Russell 1000 companies based on free cash flow yield. The Financials sector is excluded, fees are 0.49%, and the ETF has an incredible $12.5 billion in assets.
  • In addition, COWZ has an outstanding five-year track record. However, performance softened since my review one year ago. This article discusses a critical flaw in the selection process.
  • It's unsurprising that an Index screening based on free cash flow yield scores well on profitability and valuation. However, investors may be concerned about its ranking on other factors.
  • My fundamental analysis illustrates these key tradeoffs with growth and volatility. After comparing it with three alternatives, I hope you'll agree that COWZ is no longer a great fund to buy.
Cash Cow on pile of $ Money Bills

beckariuz

Investment Thesis

It's been one year since I reviewed the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ), arguing that using trailing instead of estimated free cash flow was a critical flaw in the selection process. It took time

COWZ Fact Sheet

Pacer ETFs

COWZ Performance

Portfolio Visualizer

COWZ vs. Large-Cap ETF - Returns Comparison

The Sunday Investor

SPYV vs. SPY vs. COWZ vs. OMFL Sector Exposures

Morningstar

SPDR Sector ETF Tracker

State Street

COWZ Top Ten Holdings - March 29, 2023

Pacer ETFs

COWZ vs. SPYV vs. SPY vs. OMFL Fundamentals

The Sunday Investor

Oil & Gas Company Factor Grades - Valuation, Growth, Profitability, Momentum, EPS Revisions

Seeking Alpha

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

