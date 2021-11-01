beckariuz

Investment Thesis

It's been one year since I reviewed the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ), arguing that using trailing instead of estimated free cash flow was a critical flaw in the selection process. It took time for the thesis to play out, but COWZ ETF has been slow to unwind some of its riskier commodity-related holdings. Meanwhile, several low-cost value and dividend funds were safer bets as the market declined. Today's article provides an updated thesis and a past performance analysis of over 30 alternative ETFs. COWZ continues to look strong on the profitability and valuation metrics it screens for but needs to improve its growth, concentration, and volatility metrics. Therefore, I urge readers to be careful with COWZ. Otherwise, they'll risk giving back some of its extraordinary gains over the last five years.

COWZ Overview

COWZ tracks the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 Index, selecting Russell 1000 securities based on free cash flow yield. Its fact sheet provides a compelling reason for investing based on this metric, defined as a company's total free cash flow relative to its enterprise value. As of December 31, 2022, the Index's free cash flow yield was 12.48% compared to 3.64% for the Russell 1000, so selections typically trade at low valuations.

Pacer ETFs

Financial securities, except for REITs, are excluded, and rebalancing occurs quarterly on the third Friday in March, June, September, and December, leading to high portfolio turnover. I previously determined that the initial selection universe is based on projected free cash flows and earnings over the next two years, with companies removed should they have negative average projected cash flows or earnings. However, despite the availability of forward-looking information, I was surprised to find out that selections are based on trailing twelve-month free cash flow (not free cash flow yield). Others disagreed with me at the time, reasoning that frequent rebalancing meant the Index would quickly change gears if necessary. Nevertheless, Energy exposure increased above 35% after last week's rebalancing. U.S. inflation cooled to its lowest level since September 2021, resulting in relatively poor recent returns.

COWZ has $12.5 billion in assets, an incredible achievement in just over seven years for one of the lesser-known providers. It's Pacer's own cash cow, and I could only find three ETFs with better growth rates over that period:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU)

In addition, COWZ has a 0.49% expense ratio but is liquid with a minimal 0.02% median bid-ask spread. These features help attract investors who want something closer to active management. For context, the average expense ratio is 0.62% for the nearly 200 actively-managed U.S. equity ETFs I track, so COWZ's fees aren't a deal-breaker. If it can deliver, then the fees are justified.

Performance Analysis

I initially covered COWZ at the request of a few readers, and after looking at COWZ's track record, it was easy to understand the interest. For the one year ending March 2022, COWZ's 23.55% gain ranked first-best among 170 U.S. large-cap blend and value-focused ETFs. For the period ending March 29, 2023, COWZ's 5.14% decline ranked #34. That's still an excellent result considering SPY's 9.62% loss. However, the wheels are starting to come loose. COWZ's latest one- and three-month returns ranked only #135 and #112. If inflation continues to fall, I expect more of the same moving forward.

COWZ's selection universe is a large-cap blend Index, but its holdings are more value-oriented. Therefore, I want to benchmark its returns against both using the SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Portfolio Visualizer

The above graph highlights COWZ's 12.72% annualized return since January 2017, 3.72% and 0.97% better than SPYV and SPY. The disadvantage was higher volatility, but this feature is sometimes positive. Many investors consider it an opportunity, like those who bought into the strategy after the Q1 2020 crash.

However, pay attention to COWZ's poor performance up until its recovery began in April 2020. Through March 2020, COWZ's annualized 1.32% loss was 2.36% and 7.85% worse than SPYV and SPY. Therefore, I'm reluctant to assign credit to the free cash flow yield strategy. COWZ held stocks in the right sectors at the right time. Other ETFs, like HDV, DHS, and FDL, also did well because they overweighted Energy stocks, so the key is understanding overall market conditions first.

The following table highlights historical returns for 34 large-cap ETFs with at least $5 billion in assets and a five-year track record, including COWZ. Figures exclude the last two days of March but should be sufficient for these purposes.

The Sunday Investor

COWZ ranked better than average in this sample of the most popular large-cap funds over the last year. The WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth ETF (DGRW) was the top performer with a 1.67% decline, and Dividend Aristocrat ETFs like SDY and NOBL also performed well. Also worth noting is how the VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) soared over 11% this year. I got that call wrong last September, viewing its additional volatility as a negative, given poor market sentiment at the time. As a result, I didn't see the January tech boom coming, and Energy stocks also proved beneficial.

My pessimistic view on volatility is also a critical risk to my thesis. There's every chance I'm wrong on inflation and the Energy sector, and the fund will return to its winning ways. Still, staying within your risk tolerance and avoiding funds with questionable strategies is essential. I'll identify COWZ's limitations shortly, but first, let's look at its composition at the sector and company level.

COWZ Analysis

Sector Exposures and Top Ten Holdings

The following table summarizes sector exposures for COWZ, SPYV, and SPY. I also included the Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) based on the comments of another article. Another Seeking Alpha contributor recently covered OMFL for the first time, and I will try to provide some additional color to this exciting fund.

Morningstar

COWZ has 35.80% exposure to Energy stocks, followed by 18.86% and 13.38% in Health Care and Materials. That concentration alone makes it a risky offering. According to the SPDR Sector Tracker, these sectors fell out of favor over the last quarter. Energy and Health Care are down 5.78% and 6.56%, while the S&P 500 Index is up 4.64%.

State Street

SPYV, SPY, and OMFL look more balanced, making them more appropriate for passive buy-and-hold investors. COWZ can work but requires more attention, as you can't expect it to react swiftly to changing market conditions. To illustrate, consider that COWZ's allocation increased to 35.80% from 31.70% in January, primarily due to rebalancing to target weights rather than any new additions and deletions. I reiterate that the Index relies too heavily on historical information.

COWZ's top ten holdings are listed below, totaling 21% of the portfolio. The maximum weighting per stock is 2% at each rebalancing, so names like Cisco Systems (CSCO), AbbVie (ABBV), and Occidental Petroleum (OXY) represent some of the better-performing stocks over the last two weeks. The most significant Energy change was a 0.72% exposure increase to HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO). Treat this as a straightforward "buy the dip" move after the company missed Q4 earnings expectations.

Pacer ETFs

COWZ Fundamentals

The following table highlights selected fundamental metrics for COWZ's top 25 industries, updated to reflect the latest GICS changes. I also included summary metrics for SPYV, SPY, and OMFL.

The Sunday Investor

I want to highlight how all four ETFs have different features. COWZ's 1.28 five-year beta reflects the higher volatility described earlier. SPYV moved closer to SPY on volatility after its December reconstitution, and OMFL is a low-volatility ETF, at least momentarily. I don't see COWZ as an alternative to either choice, but more of a compliment when conditions warrant it.

COWZ's fact sheet illustrates how well its selections look on a free cash flow yield basis. Therefore, it's no surprise that COWZ trades at just 11.93x forward earnings and 6.41x trailing cash flow, 12 and 23 points cheaper than SPY. Pacer is no different than any fund provider as they highlight the metrics that make the fund most attractive. Free cash flow yield is important but only covers two broad categories (profitability and valuation). The ones listed above are also worth considering.

For instance, COWZ's constituents increased sales by an annualized 15.84% over the last five years, but analysts expect 4.73% growth over the next year. SPYV, SPY, and OMFL's expected sales growth rates are also lower but not nearly the same magnitude. COWZ has 28% exposure to Oil & Gas E&P and Services stocks, and expected sales growth is roughly half what it was before. It's concerning that these Energy stocks drive the already weak overall sales growth factor. Oil prices are unpredictable, and there needs to be more growth potential elsewhere to balance the portfolio. Nearly every other industry listed has low-single-digit or negative expected sales growth. The exceptions tend to be volatile industries like Hotels, Resorts, and Cruise Line stocks like Booking Holdings (BKNG) and Expedia Group (EXPE). The same logic applies to EBITDA growth, of which COWZ's 6.39% rate is the weakest.

I also want to highlight COWZ's 9.44/10 Profitability Score, derived using individual Seeking Alpha Factor Grades. It's a terrific feature, but the average profitability score for the 170 large-cap funds referenced earlier is 8.98/10. Given how the initial screen for large-cap stocks addresses profitability already, I question the additional benefit of the free cash flow screen. Its benchmark Index, the Russell 1000, scores 9.13/10, and OMFL's multi-factor approach resulted in an even better 9.66/10 score. In the end, COWZ seems mostly a deep-value but highly volatile play.

Finally, COWZ's 5.49/10 EPS Revision score is slightly above the 5.41/10 category average. I use this as a leading indicator for market sentiment, and it helped me identify high-dividend and value stocks as the safest funds last year. Still, excessive Oil & Gas E&P exposure is now a burden rather than a benefit. Consider the following Seeking Alpha Factor Grades for COWZ's top ten holdings in this industry.

Seeking Alpha

On the other hand, OMFL looks solid on most metrics relative to COWZ except valuation. I also like that it's less volatile, and its total 10% Energy exposure is sufficient. It's high enough to help counter inflation but is manageable.

Investment Recommendation

COWZ's flaw is its use of trailing free cash flow metrics rather than forward-looking ones. As a result, COWZ continues to double down on Energy stocks even as inflation recedes to its lowest level since September 2021. It's evidence that confirms how frequent reconstitutions are insufficient if forward-looking metrics differ so much from historical ones. Regardless, 35% Energy exposure is too much and contributed to relatively poor returns over the last quarter. That's the danger of investing in a concentrated and volatile fund.

This article compared COWZ's fundamentals with SPYV, SPY, and OMFL. The former two are passive options that reconstitute just once annually, so there's a solid chance this analysis may be valid later this year. I am less familiar with OMFL, but its Index is reviewed monthly and targets low volatility, momentum, quality, size, and value factors. I like this multi-factor approach more in uncertain environments and suggest COWZ shareholders reconsider the risks of this previously poor-performing ETF. Thank you for reading, and please feel free to leave a comment below to continue the discussion.