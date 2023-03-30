Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 30, 2023 10:17 PM ETAehr Test Systems (AEHR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.67K Followers

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 30, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jim Byers - MKR Investor Relations

Gayn Erickson - President and CEO

Ken Spink - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christian Schwab - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Jed Dorsheimer - William Blair

Dylan Patel - SemiAnalysis

Matt Winthrop - Equitable Research

Operator

Hello. And welcome to the Aehr Test Systems Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jim Byers of MKR Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jim Byers

Thank you, Operator. Good afternoon. And welcome to Aehr Test Systems third quarter fiscal 2023 financial results conference call. With me on today’s call are Aehr Test Systems’ President and Chief Executive Officer, Gayn Erickson; and Chief Financial Officer, Ken Spink.

Before I turn the call over to Gayn and Ken, I’d like to cover a few quick items. This afternoon right after market close, Aehr Test issued a press release announcing its third quarter fiscal 2023 results. That release is available on the company’s website at aehr.com. This call is also being broadcast live over the Internet for all interested parties and the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website.

I’d like to remind everyone that on today’s call, management will be making forward-looking statements today that are based on current information and estimates, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

These factors that may cause results to differ materially from

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.