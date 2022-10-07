EHang: Vague Certification Outlook Is Cause For Caution

Mar. 30, 2023 11:23 PM ETEHang Holdings Limited (EH)
Futurist Stocks
Summary

  • Progress towards certification appears to be in the final stages but the exact timeline is vague.
  • Despite the exciting prospects for this stock, caution is recommended due to the importance of type certification.
  • Otherwise, EHang remains a leader in the AAV space with competition that is generally lagging.

eVTOL fly over the city

XH4D/E+ via Getty Images

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) is at the forefront of a nascent UAM market which could revolutionise urban travel but remains essentially a binary bet on the outcome of Chinese Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) certification for investors. Management estimated

EHang type certification process

EHang Q4 earnings presentation

EHang sales and flights

EHang Q4 earnings presentation

This article was written by

Futurist Stocks
Individual investor focusing mostly on speculative tech stocks that have growth potential. BSc in Finance.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser and this is not financial advice. You should always make investment decisions based upon your individual financial situation and personal research.

