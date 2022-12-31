GlobalStock/iStock via Getty Images

Article Thesis

A range of macro issues has pushed Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) lower. Today, shares trade at a very low valuation. The recent deal to sell assets in Australia is positive as it will help pay down debt. Even if the dividend is reduced substantially, which is far from guaranteed, MPW stock would most likely still offer a very sizeable dividend yield.

What Happened?

Medical Properties Trust has seen its shares slump massively so far this year, as shares dropped by more than 30% from January's highs. This can be attributed to several factors:

First, the banking crisis that has seen Silicon Valley Bank (OTC:SIVBQ) and Credit Suisse (CS) fail has led to tightening financial conditions:

While MPW is, of course, not at risk of experiencing a bank run, the REIT is still impacted due to its large debt load. When banks are tightening credit conditions, indebted companies such as MPW might be forced to refinance debt at less favorable terms in the future.

At the same time, the Fed has also continued to increase interest rates, even following the failure of Silicon Valley Bank:

Interest rates rose massively over the last year, and continued to climb in 2023 so far. This has made the market worry about companies with significant debt loads, including many REITs such as Medical Properties Trust. This does not account for the fact that most REITs, including Medical Properties Trust, mostly have fixed-rate debt. Rising interest rates thus do not immediately impact the interest expenses of MPW and other REITs massively. Instead, interest expenses would climb over time as debt is being refinanced, but that only happens once debt matures -- this would thus be a very long, far from sudden, process. Also, if a portion of MPW's debt matures in five years, for example, the interest rate environment in five years will be important when it comes to refinancing conditions. It is very much possible that rates will be significantly lower by then, thus the currently high rates will not necessarily impact MPW in the long run. In fact, markets are pricing in interest rate cuts in 2023 and beyond, making it unlikely that MPW will have to refinance all of its debt at unfavorable conditions over the next years and even more than a decade. Also, it is important to note that MPW, of course, has the ability to pay down debt instead of refinancing it. This can be done by utilizing the cash generated from its business, or by selling assets and using the proceeds to reduce debt levels.

While rising interest rates and tightening financial conditions are thus a headwind for Medical Properties Trust, they aren't a company-breaking issue, I believe. Instead, the impact of rising rates will be gradual and relatively small, and since it is expected that rates will start to head lower in the foreseeable future (at least, that's what markets are assuming), the current rate worries that have pushed MPW down to a very low valuation should wane in the not-too-distant future.

The Australia Asset Sale Is Good For MPW

This week, Medical Properties Trust announced a deal for the sale of its assets in Australia. This deal will see MPW sell assets that make up just a couple of percentage points of its total revenues and will thus not impact MPW's top line dramatically. In fact, all else equal, the rent escalators that MPW has built into contracts with most of its tenants might fully offset the revenue hit from this asset sale.

We believe that the asset sale will be positive for the company and its shareholders. Not only will it allow MPW to be more focused on its core markets, as the smallish Australian business has been a bit of a distractor, but the asset sale also helps address Medical Properties Trust when it comes to two other, more important, themes:

- First, the asset sale will generate a significant amount of cash that can be used to pay down debt. This will reduce near-term maturities, which ties back to the interest rate theme from above.

- Second, the asset sale indicates that the properties that MPW owns are valuable and that the company is trading below fair value today.

Let's delve deeper into these two themes. MPW and the party it will sell its Australian assets to, HMC Capital, agreed on a price of A$1.2 billion. When Medical Properties Trust acquired these assets, it paid A$1.2 billion as well. In the local currency, Medical Properties Trust thus is getting back the whole amount of money they put into these assets. In USDs, the price differs, but that is due to exchange rate movements -- these aren't controlled by MPW, and it is, I believe, not reasonable for investors to blame MPW for exchange rates moving against them. If exchange rates had moved in favor of MPW, it would also not make sense to praise MPW's management for that, after all. With MPW getting back the A$1.2 billion they had put into these assets originally, Medical Properties Trust will have enough liquidity to pay down the related A$1.2 billion loan. That loan had a maturity date in 2024, thus by selling these assets and paying down the loan, MPW is not only reducing its total debt levels by a little more than US$800 million, but the company also tackles a major near-term maturity. Investors that sold off MPW due to worrying about the refinancing of near-term maturities might have acted prematurely -- by tackling these maturities via asset sales, MPW will not have to refinance them, thereby easing interest rate concerns. Medical Properties Trust did earn money with these assets, even though some investors are unhappy with the sales price. The interest rate on the loan was 2.5%, while the cap rate on these properties in Australia was around 8%. MPW thus made a nice spread of more than 5%, getting serious cash flow for a couple of years, and is now selling back these properties at cost. That does not look like a bad outcome to me.

The fact that Medical Properties Trust was able to sell these properties at the price they originally paid also suggests that MPW's value is way higher than the $8 per share the company trades at today.

According to the company's most recent 10-K filing, Medical Properties Trust owned the following real estate assets at the end of 2022:

MPW 10-K

On a gross basis, MPW owned $15.9 billion worth of real estate assets, most of that in buildings and land. Since MPW was able to sell the Australian assets at the purchase price, i.e. at the undepreciated price, it seems like a reasonable base case assumption that other assets that MPW owns could be sold at the (undepreciated) gross price as well. If that is the case, then MPW's real estate assets alone are worth around $16 billion.

On top of that, the company owns several other assets, however. This includes more than $200 million in cash (as of the end of 2022), $900 million in interest and straight-line rent receivables, $1.5 billion in investments in unconsolidated joint ventures, $1.4 billion in unconsolidated operating entities, $200 million in other loans, and another $600 million in other assets. Whether all of these assets could be sold at book value is not known, thus let's be conservative and assume that MPW could sell these assets at 50% of book value. This adds another $2.4 billion to MPW's asset base, bringing the total to $18.3 billion. To be even more conservative, let's round that down to $18 billion. Of course, not all of that belongs to MPW's equity investors -- we have to subtract MPW's debt first. Subtracting MPW's total liabilities as of the end of the fourth quarter, $11.1 billion, gets us to $6.9 billion in value belonging to equity investors. And yet, MPW is valued at just $4.8 billion as of the time of writing.

In other words, if MPW were to sell its real estate assets at cost while selling all other assets at just 50% of book value, it could pay down all debt and would still have $11.50 per share in cash. That's 44% more than the current share price. If the non-real estate assets could be monetized at 70% of book value, the calculation gets even better. In that case, MPW could pay down all debt and would have $13.10 per share in net cash -- representing a 64% premium versus the current base case.

In fact, even if all of MPW's non-real estate assets were completely worthless (and that includes items such as cash, which surely aren't worthless), then the real estate value, at cost, would still cover the entire share price MPW trades at right now, with all liabilities being accounted for.

This calculation indicates, to me, that MPW is substantially undervalued. When we put some value on the business's ongoing operations -- which are quite profitable, after all (FFO totaled $930 million last year), then the calculation looks even better.

An earnings view underlines the undervaluation thesis. At the current market capitalization, MPW trades at 5.2 last year's FFO, which makes for an FFO yield of more than 19%. That does not only cover the dividend easily, but it is also a very low valuation in absolute terms -- and relative to how MPW was valued in the past, as it oftentimes traded at a single-digit FFO yield.

Risks To Thesis And Final Thoughts

I believe that MPW is massively undervalued today due to overblown interest rate worries. That being said, MPW is not a riskless investment, of course. There are several potential risks to the above thesis.

If interest rates were to rise massively from the current level, refinancing debt could become a larger problem. Since markets are pricing in rate reductions in 2023 and beyond, I see this scenario as rather unlikely, but it can't be ruled out.

If MPW's non-Australian assets were worth way less than undepreciated book value, the undervaluation would be less pronounced. But I don't see a good reason why non-Australian real estate should be worth significantly less than undepreciated book value. It is also possible that non-Australian real estate is worth significantly more than book value, which would result in an even bigger discount to fair value for MPW -- but I don't see this as likely either.

Healthcare is an industry where there is a lot of interference and regulation by the government and regulatory bodies. MPW could be negatively impacted by unfavorable decisions or rulings, but on the other hand, favorable decisions could impact MPW positively.

MPW isn't riskless, and appropriate position sizing is thus a good idea. But at current prices, MPW looks very attractive to me, thanks to its very low valuation, the large discount to fair value, the company's progress in bringing down debt levels, and the massive yield. Even if the dividend were cut in half, the yield would remain attractive, at more than 7% -- and the dividend coverage ratio would be excellent in that scenario.