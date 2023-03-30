SurgePays, Inc. (SURG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 30, 2023 11:30 PM ETSurgePays, Inc. (SURG), SURGW
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.67K Followers

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 30, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian Prenoveau - Investor Relations

Brian Cox - President and Chief Executive Officer

Tony Evers - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Diana - Maxim Group

Ed Woo - Ascendiant Capital

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the SurgePays Inc. Fourth Quarter and 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator instructions] And as a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce to you Brian Prenoveau with Investor Relations. Thank you, Brian. You may begin.

Brian Prenoveau

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the SurgePays fourth quarter 2022 earnings webcast and conference call. Today's date is March 30, 2023, and on the call today from SurgePays are Brian Cox, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Tony Evers, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, we'd like to let everybody know that the press release is in queue. The wire service is a bit backed up, a bit of a log jam, but we have been notified that it should be out momentarily. So you should see anything necessary in the next few minutes.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this call may contain forward-looking statements as they are defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to a certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, please see SurgePays recent filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements may today reflect our current expectations only and we undertake no obligation to update any statement to reflect the events that occur

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.