The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) caught my eye in early 2023 as shares looked as if they were bouncing off their lows and forming a bottom. I wanted to give BNS another look now that it's been a few weeks since Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) (OTC:SIVBQ) was closed by the California Department of Financial Protection & Innovation, and the FDIC was named Receiver on 3/10/23. BNS is the only bank out of the big Canadian banks that is up over the previous month, and BNS is also outperforming the big 4 in the U.S. The Bank of Montreal (BMO), the Royal Bank of Canada (RY), The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), Bank of America (BAC), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Citigroup (C), and Wells Fargo (WFC) have all declined during the current uncertainty. I became a fan of BNS because of its large dividend yield that exceeds 6% and its dividend history. After looking at BNS's current metrics, I am still bullish and will be adding more shares to the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio series of Seeking Alpha, and BNS may even find a spot in my main dividend account.

Depending on what you consider important, it would be hard to find a dividend that rivals BNS

There are 3 things I look for in a company's dividend, which include longevity, growth, and yield. I want to invest in companies that have a proven track record of delivering a stable dividend year after year that continues to grow. One of the worst things that can happen to a dividend investor is having the dividend reduced or eliminated altogether. Nobody has a crystal ball, and we're going to have to wait and see how the banking scenario plays out. Overall, I am not concerned about the dividend at BNS, considering it checks off the boxes for my requirements.

I won't argue with a company that has continuously paid a dividend since 1833. BNS declared its initial dividend on 7/1/1833 of 3%, and shareholders have received a continuous stream of dividends since then. I am not sure that I can think of a company that has produced a longer dividend track record than BNS has established.

Since 1990, BNS has performed a 2-1 split on 2/9/98 and another 2-1 split on 4.28/04. Split adjusted, the dividend has grown by 211%, as the annual dividend grew from $1.00 to $3.11. This is an annualized growth rate of 6.4% over the span of 33 years. It's very hard to compete with this type of track record, and while there were some dips along the way, the end result is what matters the most to me.

When I compare BNS to the other Canadian Banks, which consist of RY, TD, and BMO, the dividend from BNS is much more enticing. Marcus by Goldman Sachs has a 10-month CD with an APY of 5.05% and a 1-year CD with an APY of 4.5%. If you're looking for yield, you can generate 4.5 - 5.05% with no risk, so a lower dividend yield isn't that enticing at the moment. RY, BMO, and TD have a dividend yield that ranges from 4.07% - 4.77%, while BNS is generating a 6.21% yield. The dividend yield from BNS is well above the peer group average of 4.92% and the 4.49% average from TD, BMO, and RY. Regardless of what the dividend yield is, I always like to look at the payout ratio to see if it's sustainable. BNS has a payout ratio of 56.96% which is above the peer group average of 46.37%, but with the extra yield that is being paid, I would expect that the dividend payout ratio would be larger. Still, a 56.96% payout ratio from their EPS isn't a large payout ratio, especially with a dividend yield that is larger than 6%. BNS is well positioned to continue its dividend payment streak that is more than a century old and is in a position where providing future dividend growth shouldn't be a problem either.

BNS looks attractive compared to its peers, and its LDR ratio looks strong, which is even more important given the current climate

To determine if BNS is still an attractive buy, I will be comparing it to the other large Canadian banks, which include TD, BMO, and RY. The loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) has always been important, but due to what has occurred in the banking sector, it's even more important that a bank isn't overextended and has a strong liquidity position. The LDR ratio looks at the number of loans written against the bank's deposits, and any metric that is under 1 means that the entire loan book is covered by the bank's deposits. If the LDR ratio exceeds 1, then it could indicate that the bank's liquidity is leveraged and more susceptible to damage from outflows. I will be looking at the following categories:

Price to Earnings P/E A company's P/E ratio is important in comparison with similar firms in the same industry.

Price to Book P/B P/B ratios are commonly used to compare banks because most assets and liabilities of banks are constantly valued at market values.

Loan Deposit Ratio LDR Indicates the bank's liquidity.

Tangible book value to market cap Tangible book value excludes the value of intangible assets such as goodwill. Intangible assets such as goodwill are not as easy to liquidate as tangible assets, and even though they have value, I believe finding the tangible book value is a more realistic measure of a company's value. I wanted to see how the tangible book value compared to each company's market cap.

% difference between tangible book value and share price Indicates if the market is discounting a company's shares or placing a premium on them.



BNS trades at a 9.18 P/E which is slightly lower than the 9.55 peer group average. While banks have normally traded at low P/E ratios, I think 9.18 for BNS is attractive, and it's more appealing that it's on the lower end of the range compared to its peers.

BNS trades at the lowest P/B ratio, and the market isn't proving much of a premium on shares of BNS. BNS trades well under the peer group average and looks undervalued based on this metric.

All 4 banks have good LDR ratios. I am not thrilled that BNS has the highest LDR ratio in the peer group, but I am also not upset as it's a 0.79 LDR. There is more than enough room if we see a modest amount of outflows in Q1 to cover the loan book. I will be watching this number when earnings are reported.

This is interesting as BNS has 72% of its market cap on the balance sheet as tangible book value. The peer group average is 64% meaning that BNS has significantly more equity on the books than RY and TD in relation to its market cap. This is a metric that makes BNS look undervalued.

The book value of BNS is $46.40, according to its balance sheet. BNS is trading at a 7.53% premium to its book value, which is well under the 35.02% premium Mr. Market has placed on the peer group average. RY trades at a large premium of 74.06% above its book value. This is an interesting metric that indicates that BNS is undervalued.

I like looking at tangible book value because it's stricter than book value as it strips away intangible assets. BNS trades at a 40.09% premium to its tangible book value compared to the peer group average of 62.42%. Most companies trade at a significant premium to tangible book value, but BNS is lagging the peer group, and once again, shares look undervalued.

Conclusion

BNS looks healthy and trading at a discount compared to its peers. BNS has an LDR ratio of 79%, as its loan book is valued at $567.58 billion compared to $713.94 billion of deposits. With the financial sector experiencing enhanced vulnerabilities, it's more important than ever to ensure any bank you're invested in has a strong liquidity ratio. BNS has paid a dividend since 1833 and has endured every type of economic event imaginable. The 6.21% yield is safe as a 56.96% payout ratio supports it, and shares look to be undervalued compared to their peers based on several metrics, including the premium placed on its book and tangible book value. I think BNS is still interesting for income investors as the rising rate environment won't last forever, and when that turns, solid dividend stocks should come back into favor. I plan to add more BNS to my Dividend Harvesting Portfolio series in the coming weeks and may start a position in my main dividend account.