Gold: Short-Term Pullback Possible, New Record Highs Inevitable

Mar. 31, 2023 1:30 AM ET
Sprott Money profile picture
Sprott Money
Summary

  • Yields are rising again now that the banking crisis is supposedly over and funds are moving back into risk assets such as stocks.
  • Since the fears about the banking sector have receded, Gold remains strong, unlike bonds.
  • In the short term, the risk of a pullback to 1900 remains before Gold heads higher again.

Gold price analytics, concept image.

sankai

By David Brady

Fears regarding the banking crisis have receded somewhat. Shares in Deutsche Bank are up 13% off their low last Friday. Its credit default swap has fallen in price too. First Citizens Bank has agreed to take over Silicon Valley Bank (

US Treasury Bonds 10 Years

Investing.com

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund US

Investing.com

US Dollar Index Futures

Investing.com

Gold Futures

Investing.com

