Earnings of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) will most probably continue on an uptrend this year thanks to the topline’s moderately high rate sensitivity. Additionally, regional economic factors will drive loan growth, which will, in turn, boost earnings. Consequently, I’m expecting Lakeland Financial to report earnings of $4.49 per share for 2023, up 11% year-over-year. The year-end target price suggests a small upside from the current market price; therefore, I’m adopting a hold rating on LKFN stock.

Favorable Loan Mix to Ensure Margin Expansion

Lakeland Financial Corporation’s net interest margin grew by 32 basis points in the fourth quarter, after growing by 31 basis points in the third quarter of 2022. Going forward, the margin is likely to continue to expand due to the ongoing up-rate cycle and the margin’s moderately-high rate sensitivity.

Lakeland Financial’s loan portfolio is heavy on variable-rate loans; therefore, the average loan yield is quite responsive to interest rate changes. Variable-rate loans made up 66% of total loans at the end of December 2022, according to details given in the 10-K filing. Moreover, fixed-rate loans that will mature within a year made up 13% of total loans.

Compared to the loan mix, the deposit mix is less concentrated on variable-rate products. Savings and transactions accounts, which re-price frequently, made up 57% of total deposits at the end of December 2022.

The results of the management’s rate-sensitivity analysis given in the 10-K filing show that a 200-basis points rate hike can boost the net interest income by 5.80% over twelve months.

Considering these factors, I’m expecting the margin to increase by 20 basis points in 2023. In comparison, the average margin for 2022 was 33 basis points higher than the average margin for 2021.

Regional Job Market, Agricultural Prices Bode Well for Loan Growth

Lakeland Financial’s loan portfolio ballooned by 4.9% in the last quarter of 2022, which took the full-year loan growth to 9.9%. The last quarter’s performance was quite impressive as it was broad-based across all markets, according to details given in the earnings release.

Lakeland is based in Indiana, so the state’s economy is pivotal for loan growth. As shown below, the state's unemployment rate is very low when compared to both the national average and the past.

Data by YCharts

Lakeland also has some exposure to agricultural loans, which make up about 9% of total loans. Therefore, the prices of agricultural products also determine loan growth. As shown below, corn and soybean prices are still high despite the downtrend late last year, which bodes well for loan growth.

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, high borrowing costs are bound to diminish credit demand. Considering these factors, I’m expecting the loan portfolio to grow by 4% in 2023. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Financial Position FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E Net Loans 3,866 4,015 4,588 4,220 4,638 4,826 Growth of Net Loans 2.5% 3.9% 14.3% (8.0)% 9.9% 4.1% Other Earning Assets 626 657 922 2,037 1,363 1,405 Deposits 4,044 4,134 5,037 5,735 5,461 5,682 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 276 170 75 75 297 306 Common equity 522 598 657 705 569 637 Book Value Per Share ($) 20.3 23.2 25.7 27.5 22.1 24.8 Tangible BVPS ($) 20.1 23.0 25.5 27.3 21.9 24.6 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Expecting Earnings to Increase by 11%

The anticipated margin expansion and loan growth will boost the top line, and consequently earnings this year. I’m expecting Lakeland Financial to report earnings of $4.49 per share for 2023, up 11% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Income Statement FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E Net interest income 151 155 163 178 203 242 Provision for loan losses 6 3 15 1 9 8 Non-interest income 40 45 47 45 42 43 Non-interest expense 86 89 91 104 110 136 Net income - Common Sh. 80 87 84 96 104 116 EPS - Diluted ($) 3.13 3.38 3.30 3.74 4.04 4.49 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Large Balance of Unrealized Losses is Cause for Concern

Due to the increase in interest rates last year, large unrealized mark-to-market losses have built up on Lakeland’s available-for-sale securities portfolio. The unrealized losses amounted to $215.3 million at the end of December 2022, which is a whopping 38% of the equity balance. Further $215.3 million is twice as large as the net income reported for last year. If there is a deposit run, like SVB Financial’s case (OTC:SIVBQ), and Lakeland needs to sell its securities portfolio, then the unrealized losses will turn into realized losses. In such a case, the company’s market valuation will suffer. However, I believe the chances of this occurring are very low due to the following factors.

There is very little threat of a spillover effect as Lakeland’s markets do not overlap with the Californian markets of the failed banks, SVB Financial, Signature Bank (OTC:SBNY), and Silvergate Capital (SI). As it is, the situation in the banking sector seems to have cooled and fears seem to have eased this week with no new failures or other worrying events. Lakeland Financial does not have material exposure to risky assets like cryptocurrencies and digital tokens. Lakeland does not mention exposure to venture capital assets and start-ups in its SEC Filings.

Low Total Expected Return Justifies a Hold Rating

Lakeland Financial is offering a dividend yield of 3.0% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.46 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 41% for 2023, which is above the five-year average of 35%, but still easily sustainable. Therefore, the dividend appears secure.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Lakeland Financial. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 2.42x in the past, as shown below.

FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 23.0 25.5 27.3 21.9 Average Market Price ($) 45.7 45.1 67.3 75.6 Historical P/TB 1.99x 1.77x 2.46x 3.45x 2.42x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $24.6 gives a target price of $59.4 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 4.5% downside from the March 30 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 2.22x 2.32x 2.42x 2.52x 2.62x TBVPS - Dec 2023 ($) 24.6 24.6 24.6 24.6 24.6 Target Price ($) 54.5 56.9 59.4 61.8 64.3 Market Price ($) 62.2 62.2 62.2 62.2 62.2 Upside/(Downside) (12.4)% (8.5)% (4.5)% (0.6)% 3.4% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 16.0x in the past, as shown below.

FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 Average Earnings per Share ($) 3.38 3.30 3.74 4.04 Average Market Price ($) 45.7 45.1 67.3 75.6 Historical P/E 13.5x 13.7x 18.0x 18.7x 16.0x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $4.49 gives a target price of $71.8 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 15.4% upside from the March 30 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 14.0x 15.0x 16.0x 17.0x 18.0x EPS 2023 ($) 4.49 4.49 4.49 4.49 4.49 Target Price ($) 62.8 67.3 71.8 76.3 80.8 Market Price ($) 62.2 62.2 62.2 62.2 62.2 Upside/(Downside) 1.0% 8.2% 15.4% 22.7% 29.9% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $65.6, which implies a 5.4% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 8.4%. Hence, I’m adopting a hold rating on Lakeland Financial Corporation.