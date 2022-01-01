Lakeland Financial: Top-Line Outlook Remains Bright, But Stock Appears Fairly Valued

Sheen Bay Research profile picture
Sheen Bay Research
3.08K Followers

Summary

  • The margin will continue to expand amid the rising rate environment thanks to a variable-rate-heavy loan portfolio.
  • Indiana’s economic condition is currently satisfactory, which bodes well for loan growth.
  • The December 2023 target price suggests a small upside from the current market price. Further, LKFN is offering a modest dividend yield.
  • LKFN currently has a large balance of unrealized losses on its securities portfolio.
Marion County

Roberto Galan

Earnings of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) will most probably continue on an uptrend this year thanks to the topline’s moderately high rate sensitivity. Additionally, regional economic factors will drive loan growth, which will, in turn, boost earnings. Consequently, I’m expecting Lakeland Financial to report earnings of $4.49

This article was written by

Sheen Bay Research profile picture
Sheen Bay Research
3.08K Followers
Around 10 years of experience covering Banks and Macroeconomics. Passionate about discovering lucrative investments and generating alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.