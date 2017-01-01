Chanson International: China Baker With Madison Avenue Dreams Serves Up New York IPO

Mar. 31, 2023 2:05 AM ETChanson International Holding (CHSN)
Summary

  • Chinese bakery chain operator Chanson International has raised $13.6 million from a Nasdaq IPO, with plans to use the funds to expand its New York presence.
  • The IPO comes two years after the company’s first filing, reflecting multiple difficulties it faced, from a U.S.-China regulatory dispute to a two-month Covid lockdown in its home city.
  • Chanson plans to open three to five new stores each year in China over the next five years, which it will do using cash flow from its local operation.

Healthy bread assortment

Nelea Reazanteva/iStock via Getty Images

What do the city of Urumqi, sleepy capital of Western China’s Xinjiang region, and New York’s splashy Madison Avenue have in common?

Not much, at least until this week, when the unlikely pair of cities were

