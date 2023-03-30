American Resources Corporation (AREC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.67K Followers

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 30, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark LaVerghetta - Vice President, Corporate Finance and Communications

Mark Jensen - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Kirk Taylor - Chief Financial Officer

Tom Sauve - President

Conference Call Participants

Heiko Ihle - H.C. Wainwright

Mike Niehuser - ROTH Capital Partners

Steve Segal - KBB Asset Management

Kyle Gallagher - Merrill Lynch

Derrick Stone - Private Investor

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the American Resources Corporation’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded. At this time, I will now turn the conference over to Mark LaVerghetta, Vice President, Corporate Finance and Communications. Mark, you may begin.

Mark LaVerghetta

Thanks, Rob. Good afternoon. On behalf of American Resources Corporation, I would like to welcome everyone to our fourth quarter and full year 2022 conference call and business update. We always welcome this opportunity to provide an update on our business and discuss our accomplishments since our last update and also discuss how we uniquely positioned within the markets we serve, for our American Carbon, American Metals and our ReElement Technologies division.

Also on the call today is Mark Jensen, American Resources’ Chairman and CEO; Kirk Taylor, our Chief Financial Officer; and Tom Sauve, our President.

Before we kick it off, I would like to remind everyone of our normal cautionary statement. Certain statements discussed in today’s call constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors, uncertainties and other cautionary statements, which are laid out in our press releases and SEC filings. We also do

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.