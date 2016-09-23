Sundry Photography

Investment thesis

Marriott is a business that was materially impacted by Covid-19, seeing an equally unexpected bounce back following. The company is arguably flying under the radar for many, as its share price has only marginally exceeded its pre-Covid level. Our objective is to analyze the company's financial performance to take a view of Marriott's future trajectory.

Company description

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) is a global company that operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties globally. It offers a variety of brands, including JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, and Courtyard, among others.

The company has two segments, the U.S. and Canada and International, and operates under 30 brand names.

Share price

Data by YCharts

Marriott's share price has performed well in the last decade, trending up as greater travel and expanding geographic footprint has allowed the business to generate greater revenues. The large drop in early 2020 was driven by the onset of the pandemic, with investors fearing an extended period of no travel.

Financial analysis

Marriott financials (Tikr Terminal)

Presented above is Marriott's financial performance for the last decade. It can be best described as attractive. (Note: Reimbursement costs and expenses have been included within Revenue and CoS, aligning with the financial statements, as a means of calculating key metrics)

Revenue has grown at a CAGR of 6%, driven by a range of factors. Firstly, in 2016, Marriott acquired Starwood, creating the largest hotel chain in the world. This gave the business far greater coverage at similar economics to its current operations, accelerating both the top and bottom lines. Further, Marriott has done well to increase its global footprint, focusing on a franchise model. As the following illustrates, Marriott has increased its total lodging products by 25.7% in 4 years, driven primarily by an increase in Franchised locations.

Marriott lodging services by segment (Marriott FY22 and Q1-18 reporting)

Franchise expansion is highly lucrative as it means Marriott does not bear the main risks associated with Lodging services, that is the upfront investment and asset-heavy nature while being able to partake in the success. Additionally, it is far quicker to grow through this method, as Marriott does not need to invest in the development and financing of a location. This is why the growth in other service lines, such as Managed and Owned, has remained flat. We have seen a similar characteristic in the restaurant industry, with a company like YUM! (Owner of KFC and Pizza Hut) owning only 2% of its locations (Source: Annual accounts).

Finally, Marriott has done a fantastic job of developing the monetization profile of its locations. Revenue per available room (REVPAR) has consistently increased across the historical period, outstripping increases in service costs. In the most recent 12-month period, Marriott experienced a 21.1% increase in the average daily rate, while occupancy has also increased. This level of performance is not sustainable long-term but is a reflection of the pricing power Marriott poses.

REVPAR, Occupancy, and ADR (Marriott FY22)

The increasing number of franchised locations has contributed to an improvement in GPM, as the direct costs related to this service are far lower than if Marriott had managed/owned the locations themselves. For this reason, the metrics are becoming far less useful as a means of judging the business.

Marriott's EBITDA margin has also improved, increasing from 9% in FY12 to 18% in FY22. The company has faced some inflationary pressures, however, the rapid increase in revenue has wholly offset any impact from this. It is difficult to judge where Marriott will normalize as the company is likely still benefiting from the most-pandemic boom in demand. History suggests the company has been able to consistently achieve 12%+, while now having a greater number of franchised locations and higher ADR. With these factors in mind, we believe Marriott can at least achieve 15% as a go-forward level.

The net impact of these factors is a highly attractive profitability profile, which has potentially yet to peak. At these levels, Marriott will be able to aggressively distribute to shareholders, through buybacks and dividends.

Moving onto the balance sheet, Marriott's franchise push is reflected in its ROAs, which have consistently improved since the Starwood acquisition.

Debt has grown at a CAGR of 14%, reaching over $11BN. This does look concerning, especially with only $507M in cash, but represents a 2.7x multiple of EBITDA. Our view is that anything below 3x is a healthy level, giving Marriott some flexibility. Moody's recently upgraded Marriott's rating, giving the company's senior unsecured a Baa2.

With these factors in mind, Marriott has aggressively repurchased shares, growing its treasury share balance by a CAGR of 9%. The most recent repurchase was substantial and realistically will not be repeated in FY23, given the usage of cash in conjunction with cash flow.

Outlook

Marriott outlook (Tikr Terminal)

Presented above is Wall Street's consensus view on how the next 5 years will materialize for Marriott.

Analysts are forecasting more of the same from a revenue perspective, seeing a growth rate of 6%. As of Dec22, Marriott's worldwide development pipeline totaled over 3,000 properties and more than 496,000 rooms, including roughly 22,300 rooms approved (199k rooms under construction by the end of 2022). This should support resilient growth despite potential headwinds such as demand weakening, supporting the idea that Marriott can achieve this growth.

Margins are also forecast to improve, with EBITDA reaching over 18%. Given that 72% of locations are currently franchised, the scope for this ratio to increase is still high, supporting the thesis that margins can improve.

Economic conditions

Economic conditions pose a short-term risk to Marriott as we are seeing a weakening of conditions. Inflationary pressures are deteriorating consumers' discretionary income, contributing to a reduction in non-essential spending. This is a compounding issue as we have seen inflation remain heightened for over a year. Interest rates, which are used to combat inflation, have only worsened the impact on consumers. For this reason, it is difficult not to forecast weakening demand in the coming 12 months. So far, Marriott has not materially felt this, with occupancy up 5.5% in the most recent quarter.

Our economic forecast would be for inflation and rates to remain elevated for most of 2023, before gradually declining into 2024. Recently, we have seen opinions changing on how demand will be impacted by this, with the UK Govt coming out to say that a recession is no longer predicted for 2023. This could mean demand remains resilient despite the theory, however, a prudent view would be that some softening is experienced.

China

China has struggled with controlling Covid-19, remaining stubborn with its zero-covid policy. This led to reoccurring lockdowns and significant disruption to its domestic market. Further, we have seen reduced travel out of the country, impacting global tourism. China's policy has now changed and after a difficult few months, the country may now be finally seeing the back of the pandemic. This should mean a return to "normal" in the country, with travel rapidly increasing. This should act as a tailwind for revenue, with improving occupancy in the region, as well as internationally. The following illustrates the impact the lockdowns have had on the Chinese market, with it being the only region experiencing a decline from its 2021 levels.

Occupancy by region (Marriott)

Peer comparison

Profitability comparison (Seeking Alpha)

Presented above is a comparison of Marriott to a cohort of peers. (Note: Seeking Alpha excludes Reimbursement costs and expenses as a means of calculating the metrics above).

What we observe is a total outperformance by Marriott (Red boxes represent cohort-leading metrics), with the company comfortably superior in all key metrics. Importantly, Marriott is superior financially to the most comparable, Hilton (HLT).

Growth (Seeking Alpha)

From a growth perspective, the pack moves closer together, with ABNB and TCOM reflecting their value in the conversation. Marriott and Hilton are the more mature businesses and so we would not expect them to be growing the top line at a similar rate, nevertheless, their growth from a profitability perspective is leading. Marriott here slightly outperforms Hilton in our view, primarily because of the EBITDA superiority.

Valuation

Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

Presented above is the valuation of these businesses, with a highlight on the metrics we care about most.

Interestingly, Marriott is trading at a discount to Hilton and far below TCOM and ABNB. On an absolute basis, 16x NTM EBITDA suggests some upside in our view, given the improving EBITDA margin and 5%+ growth expected. Analysts' price target suggests an upside of 14%, supporting this view.

Final thoughts

Marriott is a very attractive business in our view, taking advantage of its brand to de-risk the business. This has contributed to increasing growth and improving profitability, with scope for further gains. The key risk to the business is a rapid deterioration in demand should economic conditions weaken but we see the opening up of China as an offsetting impact. Looking at Marriott's relative performance, the company stacks up well while being cheaper than its biggest competitor.

We rate this stock a buy.