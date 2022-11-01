Andres Victorero

I've written about I Bonds, inflation-protected bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury, several times in the recent past. Owing to their strong performance and enduring popularity, thought to write an article looking at how conditions and fundamentals have changed for these securities these past few months. Four trends stand out.

Inflation has gone down, moderately decreasing I bond yields.

Fixed rates have gone up, slightly increasing yields for new and prospective I bond investors.

The net effect from the above has been negative, with I bond yields decreasing these past twelve months.

Other asset classes have seen their yields increase, reducing the relative attractiveness of I bonds as an investment.

In my opinion, I bonds remain strong investment opportunities, although a bit less than in the past.

I Bonds - Recent Developments

Lower Inflation

I bonds are indexed to inflation, and so their yields are strongly dependent on inflation rates: high inflation means strong yields, and vice versa. Although inflation remains elevated, it is steadily, consistently decreasing. Annual CPI has decreased from around 9.0% in mid-2022 to 6.0% as of February. MoM inflation seems to be going down at a slightly more accelerated pace, but with significant volatility.

Data by YCharts

Lower inflation rates have caused I bond yields to decline, with these decreasing from 9.6% in late 2022 to 6.9% of as today (rates do vary depending on when investors bought their I bonds, but not significantly so). Further reductions in yield are likely, as inflation has continued to trend downwards these past few months. As short-term inflation is quite volatile, yields are not certain to fall, but that does seem like the likeliest scenario, in my opinion at least. I bond yields will next reset in May.

Lower inflation has been a negative for I Bond yields in the past, and is likely to be a negative moving forward. On the other hand, inflation does not impact the real rate of return offered by these securities, which might be a more important consideration for many investors.

Higher Fixed Rate Component

I Bond yields are mostly composed of inflation, but carry a fixed rate component as well. Said component tends to be quite low, averaging 0.10% for over a decade. Rates were even lower in the recent past, being zero from May 2020 to October 2022, almost certainly due to Federal Reserve rate policy (rates were low across the board). Rates increased to 0.40% in November of last year, for the same reason. Fixed rates are as follows.

Treasury - Chart by Author

Quick explanation of the above, for those that don't know how I bonds work.

Investors that bought I bonds from November 1st 2022 onwards receive 0.40% plus inflation in interest for the duration of their investment (first entry in the table above).

Investors that bought I bonds from May 1st to October 31st 2022 receive, well, 0.00% plus inflation for the same (second entry).

As should be clear from the above, recent investors are receiving slightly higher yields than older ones. In other words, higher fixed rates have benefitted newer investors, while having no impact on older ones.

Fixed rates will likely increase this next May, as Federal Reserve and market rates have both continued to increase. Further fixed rate growth would not impact current I bond investors, but would benefit those that buy after rates (potentially) increase.

In my opinion, although higher fixed rates are not certain, they are likelier than not. As such, prospective I bond investors should consider waiting until after May to buy. Doing so will likely lead to higher yields irrespective of inflation rates, an important benefit.

Lower Yield / Composite Rate

I bonds have seen lower inflation these past few months, decreasing their yields. I bonds have also seen higher fixed rates, increasing their yields. The net impact has been negative, with rates slightly decreasing since early 2022, moderately decreasing since late 2022. Yields are as follows, do remember that these vary slightly depending on when investors bought their bonds.

Treasury - Chart by Author

In my opinion, I bond yields will likely decrease moving forward, as inflation continues to moderate. Yields could increase, if either inflation or rates surprise to the upside, but lower yields are likelier than not, in my opinion at least.

Higher Peer Yields

I bonds have been one of the best-performing asset classes of the past two years, due to their strong yields and capital stability. I bonds yielded a lot more than most comparable, well-known asset classes in early 2022, leading to strong, market-beating returns for returns. For reference, I bonds were yielding 7.1% when saving account and CD rates hovered around 0.1%, and when both TIPs and high-yield corporate bonds yielded around 4.5%.

Interest rates have risen across the board these past few months, leading to higher yields for most asset classes. I bond yields remain competitive, but spreads have significantly narrowed, with some particularly high-yielding bonds offering higher yields. Specifically, high-yield corporate bonds currently yield +7.3%, while TIPs yield 1.2% plus inflation.

A quick table with some of the more relevant yields, in early 2022 and early 2023. I bond yields have very slightly decreased, while other asset classes are seeing much higher yields.

SeekingAlpha and Treasury - Chart by Author

As other asset classes offer more competitive yields now, I bonds are less of a no-brainer investment than they were in the past, at least in my opinion.

As an example, I bonds yielded more than high-yield corporate bonds in early 2022, and with much lower risk too. Under said conditions, I bonds were quite clearly the stronger investment. Right now, high-yield corporate bonds yield more, so more aggressive investors might prefer to focus on these securities over I bonds.

Notwithstanding the above, I bond yields remain competitive, especially considering their extremely low level of risk. Other asset classes have their merits, but I bonds remain strong investments, especially for more risk-averse, long-term investors.

Conclusion

Changing economic and industry conditions have had important implications for I bonds.

Inflation has gone down, moderately decreasing their yields.

Fixed rates have gone up, slightly increasing their yields.

The net effect has been negative, with yields going down.

Other asset classes have seen their yields increase, reducing the relative attractiveness of I bonds as an investment.

In my opinion, I bonds remain strong investment opportunities, although a bit less than in the past.