Investing In The Next Generation Of Environmental Tech Breakthroughs

Mar. 31, 2023 4:30 AM ETACES, BNE, CTEC, DRIV, ERTH, FAN, WNDY, SMOG, GRID, GRN, GRNTF, ICLN, KRBN, NLR, PBD, PBW, QCLN, RNRG, TAN, RAYS, CNRG, CRBN, SOLR, ETEC, IDRV, EFRA, KARS, BATT, LIT, CARZ, FDRV, ARKQ
BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
3.86K Followers

Summary

  • Governments and companies around the globe have made ambitious climate commitments to reduce emissions.
  • The shift toward renewable energy has accelerated in some markets amidst a global focus on energy security.
  • Consumers are reporting increased interest in sustainable products.

Green technology. Environmental technology concept. Sustainable development goals. SDGs.

metamorworks

By Jeff Spiegel

Key Takeaways

  • Cutting-edge environmental technologies are here: Mounting breakthroughs from electric vehicles to carbon capture combined with increasing demand and affordability are helping drive growth for environmental technologies.
  • Public and private actions towards carbon reduction:
Illustration showing levels of consumer interest in sustainable products.

"The Sustainability Disconnect Between Consumers & Retail Executives", First Insight, Inc., The Baker Retailing Center at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Jan 2022.

Renewable energy US electricity

"Renewable transition separating perception from reality" (Deloitte Insights, September 21, 2021)

S&P Global Clean Energy Index

Morningstar, returns from 1/1/10 to 12/31/20

Roger's innovation adoption curve

Morningstar Global Emerging Green Technologies Select Index

This article was written by

BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
3.86K Followers
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.