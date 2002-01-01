Intel's Data Center And AI Strategy: Opportunity Amidst Financial Challenges

Mar. 31, 2023 4:41 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)NVDA
Zen Analyst profile picture
Zen Analyst
6.67K Followers

Summary

  • Intel projects low 20s% TAM growth through 2027, with AI inference being a significant growth area, but faces strong competition from incumbents like Nvidia.
  • Intel's support for SYCL and its ambitious server CPU roadmap signal positive developments, but execution risks and market challenges remain.
  • The company's data center and AI efforts show potential, but Intel must overcome financial challenges and competitive pressures to capitalize on the opportunities.

Entrance of The Intel Museum in Silicon Valley.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) recently shared insights on its data center and AI segment during a webinar, painting a picture of an ambitious company striving to expand its total addressable market and compete in the rapidly

This article was written by

Zen Analyst profile picture
Zen Analyst
6.67K Followers
Here to reduce financial suffering. Subscribe to "The Compounders" on Substack to get my latest and most complete analysis before anyone else. It's free.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.