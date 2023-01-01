Rover Group: Continue To Stay Long

Mar. 31, 2023 4:41 AM ETRover Group, Inc. (ROVR)
Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
384 Followers

Summary

  • Rover Group is the leading pet services marketplace in the US, Canada, and Europe, which is enjoying strong secular tailwinds.
  • ROVR's strong 4Q22 results with solid underlying bookings and better-than-expected upside due to a better take rate.
  • Management is optimistic about international growth, new customer acquisition, and repeat bookings.

Happy young African American man petting his dog outdoors in nature.

DjelicS

Overview

I stand by my recommendation that Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) is undervalued. Rover is the leading pet services marketplace in the US, Canada, and Europe. Rover is a platform that links pet owners with sitters who can care for their pets

margin

Own analysis

Multiples

Own analysis

Valuation

Own model

This article was written by

Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
384 Followers
I take a fundamentals-based approach to value investing.I disagree with the common misconception held by many investors that low multiple stocks must be cheap. I look for companies that offer the best long-term durability at the most affordable prices. Consequently, I have a propensity to be drawn to companies with steady long-term growth, no cyclicality, and a robust balance sheet.Nevertheless, investing in successful company is risky because one may end up paying too much (this is where valuation matters). I firmly believe this, yet there are situations where the development runway is so vast that price matters much less in the immediate future.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.