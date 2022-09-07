PICK: Undervalued Metals And Miners ETF Yields 6.7%

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
20.01K Followers

Summary

  • The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Miners ETF is down 17.6% over the past year. That presents an excellent opportunity for investors.
  • The PICK ETF pays distributions twice a year and with the price drop now has a TTM yield of 6.7%.
  • Meantime, the fund appears to be perfectly positioned to benefit from the global clean-energy and EV transition.
  • Top holdings include BHP, Rio Tinto, Glencore, Freeport-McMoRan, and Nucor. The expense fee is 0.39%.

Ingots of pure gold, silver and copper on a rocky ground with flowing water. , valuable minerals

GOLD, SILVER, and COPPER

Oat_Phawat

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Miners ETF (BATS:PICK) has delivered a -12.4% total return over the past 12 months, significantly lagging the broad market averages as represented by the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (

Chart
Data by YCharts

Copper Demand Growth

IEA

PICK ETF Top-10 Holdings

iShares

FCX Production Profile

Freeport-McMoRan

Chart
Data by YCharts

PICK ETF Sub-sector Exposure

iShares

Chart
Data by YCharts

PICK ETF Valuation Metrics

iShares

PICK ETF Distributions

iShares

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
20.01K Followers
Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FCX, PICK, VOO, DIA, QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.