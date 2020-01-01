SDI Productions Company Presentation

As the leader in human capital management cloud software, Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) has maintained high levels of revenue growth since going public. The company's offerings have ballooned, with some still in their infancy. However, these offerings continue to show strong traction. The company's financial offering, the most significant offshoot from the core product, is now at 20% of subscription revenues. The ability for Workday to not only expand off the core but land customers with non-core software is a key advantage and a common attribute of the best cloud software companies.

However, competition remains fierce. SAP is in the process of acquiring Coupa Software (NYSE:COUP), a strong cloud-native operator in sourcing. SAP and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) remain the two main competitors to Workday, and this is an example of SAP not standing idly by while customers defect. Adding to that, Microsoft's (NYSE:MSFT) Dynamics 365 HR will remain a specter on the horizon. It feels like I discuss either Microsoft, Amazon (NYSE:AMZN) or Google (NYSE:GOOG) as competing with every tech company I ever cover, so I would be more concerned with Workday maintaining its lead against SAP.

The company's success over time likely stems from first-mover advantage and a head start in technology. Workday is investing heavily in its AI/ML integrations, and overall software improvements have resulted in an innovation culture that can be difficult to build from the ground up. The company has acquired some over the years, but for the most part you're looking at homegrown sector-leading software.

The opportunities remain immense. ERP is still fragmented, and every company of sufficient size uses an offering. Workday counts 50% of the Fortune 500 as customers, and I anticipate international growth and offering expansion presents a massive TAM which will keep saturation concerns way off in the distance for the foreseeable future.

The most recent quarter saw another round of new customer wins, shown below. Of note, three new customer adds were Fortune 500 companies with existing cloud ERP offerings. The typical growth story for cloud companies is the shift from on-premise software to the cloud. ERP shifts carry plenty of risk and high switching costs overall. The status quo, even clunky, is a known quantity and ERP is vital to business operations. For Workday to drive a shift from a cloud operator is a testament to the value proposition.

For the full year 2023, revenues grew 21% to $6.22B, with an expansion in GAAP operating loss from -2.3% in 2022 to -3.6%. Workday Extend, which allows app extensions to be built on the Workday UI, now has over 1,000 apps in development. App development at many cloud software companies further entrench the offering in business operations, raising switching costs. The backlog grew impressively, as well, with the subscription backlog up 21% to $9.68B and total backlog up 28% to $16.45B.

However, despite the healthy backlog and revenue growth, management cited similar concerns to other companies in the software space with customers extending time to close deals and increased budget scrutiny. Projections for 2024 remain healthy, but I anticipate a return to 20%+ growth once the macro picture improves. With FY 2024 guidance at 15-16% revenue growth, Workday investors should not be overly concerned.

The big news in my mind is management is projecting a positive GAAP operating margin for the first time. Looking above, it has trended in the right direction for years as the company has scaled. With a 72% gross margin, Workday has chosen to spend heavily on R&D and S&M in favor of GAAP profitability, with generous stock-based compensation to fund personnel in these departments keeping the company well in the black on free cash flow. The overall effect economically as an investor is the same. Free cash flow with a negative margin is effectively just the company using stock issuance to generate money.

This past year, stock-based compensation accounted for all but 2.3% of the non-GAAP to GAAP operating margin adjustment, with SBC at 20.8% of revenues. This was down from 21.6% in 2021, and 23.7% in 2020. Looking above, I expect SBC to trend with S&M and R&D expenses over time. I want to see companies I own continue to invest in customer acquisition and new product development, and Workday has historically maintained its SBC in-line with peers, with 21% of revenues right at the median for mid-growth cloud companies.

The story here, and what investors should expect, is a continued margin expansion over time. I don't think the company will cut costs on an absolute basis in the medium-term, but it should generate positive operating leverage due to two factors. As revenue growth grows, expenses as a percentage of revenues should decline with expenses growing slower. Secondly, the company should be able to reach a critical mass and no longer need to grow headcount as quickly. Management cut 3% of the workforce as part of a reorganization in the first quarter of this year and anticipates growing headcount slower in 2024 than they did in 2023. The workforce reduction was not done for cost-cutting reasons, but it will have a positive impact on operating margin after the first quarter $34M headwind.

As for 2024 projections, the GAAP operating margin should come in at 1% on the high end of estimates, which I see as a momentous occasion for investors.

Clouded Judgement Substack

Looking across the cloud landscape, WDAY is only slightly more expensive than the mean when comparing its sales multiples to growth rates. As the company begins to achieve true GAAP profitability, I assess the valuation should become more in-line with a company like Qualys. Workday has absolutely developed a moat across its product lines, and once GAAP profitability is achieved, I don't foresee much probability the company doesn't continue to improve operating margins from there. The company is only slightly more expensive than Salesforce but is growing nearly twice as fast. Were Workday to expand its valuation, you're looking at the potential of positive operating leverage, near 20% sales growth, and valuation expansion as three tailwinds to the stock price as economic conditions improve.

In other operating metrics, the company is spending well above the median for its growth cohort on R&D, well below the median on S&M, and well below the median on G&A. That's a pretty great spot to be, in my view. The company has proven its ability to organically develop growth-driving software in-house, and sales growth is impressive despite spending less than peers on S&M by 10% against the median as a percentage of revenues. G&A expenses are always something to pay attention to, and Workday is among the best in the business, spending only 10% of revenues against the median of its growth cohort at 19%.

Looking at the balance sheet, the company is carrying $6.1B in cash against $3B in total debt, and maintains a free cash flow margin of 21%, which should be more than enough to meet the company's needs.

In conclusion, Workday is a long-term holding of mine, and I continue to buy opportunistically. The company should achieve GAAP profitability this year, which should allay the concerns of many investors. The company continues to drive customer wins, improve its offerings, and maintain revenue growth well into the double digits despite economic headwinds. Competition will always remain fierce in the space, but I'll pick Workday to maintain a lead.