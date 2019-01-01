Holly Energy Partners: Fundamentals Keep Strengthening Despite Market Noise

Mar. 31, 2023 6:38 AM ETHolly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP)
DT Analysis profile picture
DT Analysis
11.06K Followers

Summary

  • Holly Energy Partners ended 2022 with stronger financial performance in the fourth quarter.
  • In fact, their operating cash flow set a new record, which provides momentum going forward into 2023.
  • They continue deleveraging, and excitingly, management clearly articulated that higher distributions are likely forthcoming later in 2023.
  • Despite the recent turbulence within capital markets and talk of a recession, their cash flow performance is resilient and should not see any significant impact.
  • Thankfully, this should not derail their prospects for higher distributions, and thus given their high circa 8% yield, I believe that maintaining my strong buy rating is appropriate.

Magnifying glass on charts graphs paper. Financial development, Banking Account, Statistics, Investment Analytic research data economy, Stock exchange trading, Business office company meeting concept.

sasirin pamai

Introduction

Early in 2023, it seemed that the scene was set for higher distributions for the unitholders of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP), as my previous article discussed. Whilst yet to eventuate, the prospects are growing stronger after

Holly Energy Partners Ratings

Author

Holly Energy Partners Cash Flows

Author

Holly Energy Partners Operating Cash Flow

Author

Holly Energy Partners Capital Structure

Author

Holly Energy Partners Leverage

Author

Holly Energy Partners Debt Serviceability

Author

Holly Energy Partners

Author

This article was written by

DT Analysis profile picture
DT Analysis
11.06K Followers
My analysis primarily focuses on income investments with a preference for those sporting high and very high yields.  This space often contains value traps, although it also contains very desirable opportunities that have the potential to generate significant alpha for investors.  I endeavor to help investors make their own investment selections by providing my insights into financial information released by companies in the context of the current economic outlook.  Whilst I offer ratings via this site, these should not be taken as financial advice nor to proceed with a particular investment.  Apart from my extensive personal investment experience that spans over a decade, I have also obtained a Bachelor degree with Honours majoring in Finance, minoring in Accounting.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in HEP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.