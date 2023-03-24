iShares Spring 2023 Investment Directions

Mar. 31, 2023 6:30 AM ETTLT, SPTL, VGLT, VLGSX, VUSTX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX, TIP, VTIP, SCHP, STIP, LTPZ, SPIP, STPZ, TIPZ, TIPX, TDTT, TDTF, PBTP, JEMTF, CEW, PGDDF, VWO, EEM, IEMG, INDA, INDL, INDY, EPI, SCHE, EDC, EDZ, EMF, SPEM, ADRE, EUM, XSOE, EEV, ESGE, EET, FRDM, FM, FEM, HEEM, DBEM, MFEM, LDEM, AVEM, RFEM, ROAM, EJUL, ISEM, JEMA, EMFM, DIEM, CN, FXI, PGJ, EWH, EWT, GXC, FCA, KBA, CHB, CHIQ, CHII, CQQQ, CHIX, CHIE, CHIM, ECNS, MCHI, CXSE, KFYP, KWEB, ASHR, ASHS, CNXT, AFTY, ASHX, CNYA, KGRN, FLHK, FLCH, FLTW, KURE, KALL, CHNA, CHIC, CHIK, CHIH, CHIU, CHIS, CHIR, GLCN, KESG, KSTR, KFVG, KEJI, RAYC, KTEC, KBUY, TDF, YINN, YANG, FXP, XPP, YXI, CBON, KBND, AGG, IG, LQD, IBD, VTC, MIG, SPIB, VCIT, CORP, SPBO, PFIG, QLTA, LQDH, ESCR, FCOR, SKOR, LKOR, WFIG, GIGB, SUSC, IGEB, SPXB, FLCO, KORP, IIGV, IGBH, IGIB, USIG, BBCB, DRSK, LQDI, SCHI, VCEB, MBBB, RBND, LQDB, JHCB, MBB, BKT, VABS, MBSD, JMBS, MTGP, CMBS, LMBS, JLS, WIW, WIA, WIP, FISR, SHV, LEMB, VEA, EFA, GAB, IEFA, URTH, ESGD, DBEF, IDEV, GSIE, HEFA, EFZ, RODM, KLDW, FDT, HFXI, EFU, EFO, IDHQ, IQIN, DWMF, EFAX, RFDI, IJUL, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW
BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
3.86K Followers

Summary

  • Slower growth and tighter financial conditions could mean a lower terminal rate and bring forward the timing of the first rate cut.
  • While front-end yields have declined in recent weeks, they are still near multi-decade highs and may remain here as investors brace for recession.
  • The lifting of Covid restrictions in China last December has led to a meaningful rebound in economic activity.

Hands holding up columns of bar graph

We Are

By Gargi Pal Chaudhuri

As one of the most rapid policy rate-tightening campaigns in recent memory likely approach its conclusion, signs of distress have become evident in weak and poorly run areas of the global financial sector. While we strongly

Yield to maturity

As of March 01, 2023 (BlackRock, Bloomberg, chart by iShares Investment Strategy)

fixed income market

Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters, 12/31/2022.

Growth at Reasonable Prices

BlackRock, Bloomberg, as of March 28, 2023

China imports, MSCI Emerging Market Index

Bloomberg, Refinitiv as of March 24, 2023

Equity and rate volatility

BlackRock, Bloomberg

This article was written by

BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
3.86K Followers
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.