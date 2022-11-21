Nickel Miners News For The Month Of March 2023

Trend Investing profile picture
Trend Investing
Investing Groups

Summary

  • Nickel spot prices were lower the last month. Sprott launches Nickel Miners ETF.
  • Nickel market news - EU Critical Raw Materials Act 10% of critical raw materials mined in Europe by 2030. Ford CEO says lithium and nickel are the key constraining commodities.
  • Nickel company news - Wyloo Consolidated Investments makes online takeover bid for Mincor at A$1.40 cash per share. Horizonte Minerals Line 2 Feasibility Study contracts awarded to double production.
  • Canada Nickel announces closing of Anglo American investment and bought deal public offering for total proceeds of C$44M. Centaurus Metals Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project drills 20.4m @ 3.94% nickel.
  • Power Nickel extends nickel mineralization in multiple holes - 1.40% Ni, 0.88% Cu, 0.09% Co, 2.52 g/t Palladium, 0.56g/t Platinum over 10.2m.
  • I do much more than just articles at Trend Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Nickel Ore Rock

Photon-Photos

Welcome to the nickel miners news for March.

The past month saw a slow month of news from nickel producers and a busy month of news from the nickel juniors.

Nickel price news

As of March 30, the nickel spot

Nickel spot price 5 year chart

Mining.com

Sumitomo Metal Mining forecasts (as of Sept. 2022) small nickel deficits for 2022 and 2023

Sumitomo Metal Mining

Battery nickel demand set to surge over ten fold this decade as the EV boom takes off

BloombergNEF

Trend Investing v IEA demand forecast for EV metals

Trend Investing & IEA

2021 IEA forecast growth in demand for selected minerals from clean energy technologies by scenario

IEA

IEA 60 new nickel mines needed by 2030

IEA

BMI: 72 new 45,500tpa nickel mines needed by 2035

BMI

BHP's Nickel West operations

BHP Group

NIKL Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/NIKL' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/NIKL' title='Sprott Nickel Miners ETF'>NIKL</a>)

Seeking Alpha

Trend Investing

Trend Investing subscribers benefit from early access to articles and exclusive articles on investing ideas and the latest trends (especially in the EV and EV metals sector). Plus CEO interviews, chat room access with other professional investors. Read "The Trend Investing Difference", or sign up here.

Trend Investing articles

This article was written by

Trend Investing profile picture
Trend Investing
26.02K Followers
Author of Trend Investing
Trend Investing looks at investment trends for professional investors.

The Trend Investing group includes qualified financial personnel with a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment (similar to CFA) and well over 20 years of professional experience in financial markets. Trend Investing searches the globe for great investments with a focus on "trend investing" themes. Some focus trends include electric vehicles and the lithium/cobalt/graphite/nickel/copper/vanadium miners, battery and plastics recycling, the online data boom, 5G, IoTs, AI, cloud computing, renewable energy, energy storage etc. Trend Investing was recently selected as the leading expert consultancy for a U.S government project on the EV supply chain. Trend Investing hosts a Marketplace Service called Trend Investing for professional and sophisticated investors. The service is information only and does not offer advise or recommendations. See Seeking Alpha's Terms of use. https://seekingalpha.com/page/terms-of-use

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BHP GROUP [ASX:BHP], VALE SA (VALE), NORILSK NICKEL [LSE:MNOD], ARDEA RESOURCES [ASX:ARL], JERVOIS GLOBAL [TSXV:JRV], ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS [TSXV:ELBM], WIDGIE NICKEL [ASX:WIN], POWER NICKEL [TSXV:PNPN], CENTAURUS METALS LIMITED [ASX:CTM], HORIZONTE MINERALS [LON:HZM] either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for ‘information purposes only’ and should not be considered as any type of advice or recommendation. Readers should "Do Your Own Research" ("DYOR") and all decisions are your own. See also Seeking Alpha Terms of Use of which all site users have agreed to follow. https://about.seekingalpha.com/terms

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.