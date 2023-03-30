Ninoon

(Note: This was in the newsletter on March 30, 2023.)

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) has long been a target of short attacks. Now management has begun the process of striking back at shorts that have made unfair claims. Medical Properties Trust management has filed suit against Viceroy Research and the principals of the firm by alleging false and misleading claims made by the firm. In addition, management has sent a letter to shareholders of the firm staking out a beginning position in the fight against the short attack. This is likely to be a long-drawn-out battle against several key claims of the short position.

Normally one would expect the Securities and Exchange Commission to step into something like this. But the Securities and Exchange Commission has long been hesitant to pursue short sellers. Ever since Ray Dirks took the Securities and Exchange Commission all the way to the Supreme Court and won, there has been a reluctance on the part of the SEC to really pursue short sellers that "go overboard".

This has established an unequal playing field in that the short sellers of the world do not have the same standards to adhere to as the long side. It also means that companies like Medical Properties Trust are largely on their own at least in the beginning of a situation like this. Often times, management must wait until the situation is so obvious that it is worth the cost (and trial risk) of a civil case.

The problem with this is that there are multiple short sellers on the stock that have pressured the stock for some time. Going after each one that has legitimately violated a rule or rules can be costly for the company while taking up a lot of management time that should be spent managing the company.

Medical Properties Trust Overview Of Operator Or Tenant Replacement History (Medical Properties Trust August 2022, Corporate Presentation)

One of the key points will be an update of the record shown above. Management has a decent record as shown above replacing operators that need to be replaced. This flies in the face of paying too much for properties and other alleged favoritism. So, it is likely to quickly become a Viceroy task to explain their position and back it up convincingly in court. That in no way states who wins this particular battle.

Now management did note that Prospect is a situation that needs to be resolved. But there has yet to be credible evidence that the future will be very different from the past. Admittedly, the company has a significant amount business with Prospect. So, the timing has the potential to be somewhat disruptive (should the worst happen). On the other hand, management has the properties of the Prospect situation on a cash basis. That is about as conservative as you can get until the situation resolves itself.

Note that management noted in the conference call they believe that they have sufficient security to recover the money one way or another. The past record shown above should support that claim. However, market uncertainty would be a normal reaction until the situation resolves itself. This would actually result in some legitimate pressure on the stock price as it is a verifiable unknown (and hence a complicating factor to the short attack).

Another point is that management has audited financial statements. Therefore, any claims about misleading financial statements are suspect. Proving that statements are not accurate after they have been reviewed (and an opinion issued) by certified public accountants is an uphill battle by an outsider to say the least.

One of the things about GAAP is that there are several acceptable ways to do things. It is one thing to disagree with the choice made by management (while acknowledging that they can make that choice), but it is completely different to allege that the choice made by management was completely improper and then missed by the public accountants.

The Round Tripping Allegations

Here management noted that deals are designed to make "round tripping" of payments pretty much impossible.

Medical Properties Trust Reply To Round-Tripping Accusations Of Short-Sellers (Medical Properties Trust Letter To Shareholders March 2023)

Management has long stated that they give money to complete deals to third parties. What is confusing the market is that management has also taken positions of equity interest in several of the tenants. That combines a BDC type function with an REIT function and sort of clouds the argument management makes (in the eyes of Mr. Market).

But at least in the area (or at the time of) of the immediate deal, management has long argued that they do not give money to the operator. As with any rule, there was an exception or two about loans to operators. The last few years seemed to provide extraordinary circumstances (like fiscal year 2020) to allow for some exceptions. Instead that money (to make the deal go) generally goes to third parties. This has been stated time and again in company presentations as well as conference calls and other public communications.

Management will be selling the Australian hospitals as the culmination of what was described as a competitive auction. This will allow the full payment of the related debt due in 2024. Obviously, it was not in the company's best interest to roll this whole situation over given the change in interest rates since the deal was started.

Medical Properties Trust Statement Of Market Value Of Portfolio (Medical Properties Trust Supplemental Fourth Quarter Presentation)

The whole bulk of the management's current position is that overall the assets are worth more than book value even after a challenging year for the industry in fiscal year 2020. Probably the key to this is the going concern assumption. Going concern means that management intends to hold the assets indeterminately as is the nature of the business. As long as GAAP is followed, then management is in a fairly safe position. In a court the key is not to have a difference of opinion, it is instead to prove an attempt to mislead. Here, the audit process is likely to prove to be a huge management asset in this situation.

The strong track record of value received when an operator needs to be replaced is darn good ancillary evidence that management chose well and that the process through which management chooses appropriate candidates is a good (and solid) process.

Key Takeaways

Management has clearly fired an opening salvo. Given the claims floating around, there may be more lawsuits in the offing. These types of things have largely relied upon civil cases to settle the disputes because the SEC largely stays out of short cases (especially when compared to just about any other type of case).

That puts a lot of onuses on management to fix the situation. That onus could be spent managing the company more. Because of this situation many managements initiate procedures to avoid a short attack entirely. Whether that can be done here would be strictly speculation that would be for another article.

In the meantime, the long-awaited answer to a lot of short claims has finally begun. It will take some time, but currently, I like management's chances in court. A lack of allegedly false claims in the future should be good news for this stock.