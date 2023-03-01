March: Going Out Like A Lamb After Wrestling With A Lion

  • Banking stress has eased. The US KBW bank index is up 3.75% this week coming into today. Europe's STOXX 600 bank index is snapping a four-day advance today but is up nearly 6.2% this week. The Topix bank index in Japan rose 2% this week.
  • Asia-Pacific and European equities are finishing the month on a firm note, and US futures are slightly positive.
  • The dollar is paring this week's losses today and is up against nearly all the G10 currencies. The Dollar Index is firmer but is poised to finish the week lower.
  • The Canadian dollar is the strongest G10 currency this week. With today's slippage, it is still up nearly 1.5% on the week.
  • EM currencies are mostly higher against the dollar today, with the notable exception of eastern and central Europe.

The banking stress that roiled the markets this month has eased. However, the emergency lending by the Federal Reserve, via the discount window and new Bank Term Funding Program, hardly slowed in the past week ($152.6 billion vs. $163.9 billion). Money markets took in

