CTI BioPharma: Q4, Missed Earnings, But Compelling Progress In Market Launch

Mar. 31, 2023 8:21 AM ETCTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)
BiotechValley Insights profile picture
BiotechValley Insights
2.36K Followers

Summary

  • CTI BioPharma reported Q4 2022 earnings with VONJO sales of $21.1 million, which missed consensus estimates. However, the slower quarter was attributed to seasonality in the oncology industry.
  • Although sales growth slowed compared to the previous quarter, VONJO demonstrated strong new prescription growth in the community setting, with a significant amount of off-label use.
  • Management expects the anemia data to drive adoption further and plans to submit its PACIFICA results to EMA, which is expected in 2026, with a projected EU launch in 2027.
  • Risks include financing risk, intellectual property risk, and concentration risk due to CTIC's dependence on VONJO sales.

Female radiologist helping patient in medical x-ray scanner

Solskin/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Q4 2022 Earnings Update

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) recently reported its Q4 2022 earnings with VONJO sales of $21.1 million, which missed the consensus of around $24m. During the earnings call, management attributed the slower quarter to 4Q seasonality, which

This article was written by

BiotechValley Insights profile picture
BiotechValley Insights
2.36K Followers
We publish unbiased long/short trade ideas. We focus on small and mid-cap healthcare and technology companies. If you have exciting investment ideas, please message us.Disclaimer: Biotechvalley Insights (BTVI) is not a FINRA-licensed investment advisor, and articles are not targeted toward retail investors. BTVI explicitly denies that his opinions are expert in any way. The reader is encouraged to review publicly available information and perform other research before determining whether they agree with the opinions of the author. The content is for informational purposes only; you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained in our articles or comments constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Biotechvalley Insights or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CTIC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Biotechvalley Insight (BTVI) is a group of biotech/technology investors with a main interest in US-based small/mid-cap biotech companies and cryptocurrencies. We are not affiliated with any institution/company but an independent research organization of students/working professionals.

Biotechvalley Insights (BTVI) is not a registered investment advisor, and articles are not targeted toward retail investors. The content is for informational purposes only; you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained in our articles or comments constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Biotechvalley Insights or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

The research and reports made available by BTVI reflect and express the opinion of the applicable BTVI entity as of the time of the report only. Reports are based on generally-available information, field research, inferences, and deductions through the applicable due diligence and analytical process. BTVI may use resources from brokerage reports, corporate IR, and KOL/expert interviews that may have a conflict of interest with the company/assets that BTVI covers. To the best of the applicable BTVI's ability and belief, all information contained herein is accurate and reliable, is not material non-public information, and has been obtained from public sources that the applicable BTVI entity believes to be accurate and reliable. However, such information is presented “as is” without warranty of any kind, whether express or implied. With respect to their respective research reports, BTVI makes no representation, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results to be obtained from its use. Further, any analysis/comment contains a very large measure of analysis and opinion. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and BTVI does not undertake to update or supplement any reports or any of the information, analysis, and opinion contained in them.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.