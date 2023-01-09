Elen11

Description

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) provides dependable services for launching, designing, manufacturing, and managing spacecraft and on-orbit activities. Based on the latest results, I am optimistic about RKLB's progress, as they successfully completed 9 missions in 2022 and have plans to launch about 15 missions in 2023. It is noteworthy that Electron's flight record is improving, and as a result, the company has the potential to charge more as customers seek reliable transportation in a market with limited capacity. However, Electron's payload capacity to Low Earth Orbit of around 300kg is relatively small compared to the increasing market demand for higher volume launches. This is where Neutron's role becomes crucial in expanding RKLB's launch market position. I believe Neutron has a chance to become a significant player in the Space Force's National Space Security Launch Phase 3 program, which focuses on medium-sized launch vehicles. In my opinion, RKLB is a small-sized launch company with tremendous potential, and as Neutron's development continues, they will become more attractive to potential buyers. While I consider RKLB's 2024 deadline for Neutron's development to be somewhat challenging, I believe the management team's execution track record with Electron suggests that they will succeed. Therefore, I stand by my previous recommendation to buy RKLB's stock.

Pricing power?

The gross margins for the fourth quarter of 2022 were lower than expected, partially due to RKLB's November 4th launch generating below-average revenue. This launch was a research and development mission that was subsidized, and during this mission, RKLB attempted to retrieve Electron's first stage using a helicopter. The management team expects Launch to return to growth and gross margin expansion as launch prices move back toward RKLB's historical norm. Management plans to launch approximately 15 missions in 2023, but they are approaching the manifest cautiously due to launch delays. In my opinion, RKLB's stable and established reputation is becoming more appealing to customers, who are opting for bulk launch orders in a market with limited capacity. As a result, this supply-demand dynamic could increase RKLB's pricing power in the launch industry. This is especially true as other new space launch companies struggle to prove their worth, whereas RKLB continues to execute successfully.

Growing importance

The fact that launch capability is limited and expanding it is more difficult than it seems underpins much of my bullish outlook on the market. In my opinion, the recent launch failures of ABL RS1, Arianespace Vega C, Virgin Orbit LauncherOne, and Zhuque-2 prove my point and show that increasing capacity is much more challenging than originally thought. RKLB, already the market leader in small launch services thanks to Electron, stands to gain as it will soon be the only option for customers. As a result, the company's pricing and backlog will benefit. This trend may be further supported by the recent announcement made by SAR imagery provider Capella Space, which stated that it had placed a firm order for four launches.

Helicopter

During the November 4th mission, RKLB had planned to retrieve its second Electron booster mid-air using a helicopter. However, the booster dropped into the ocean after a failed attempt at retrieval. The company has since discovered that rockets retrieved from the water have performed better than expected. As a result, RKLB is reconsidering its strategy for reusing Electron boosters. It may be more cost effective to refurbish a rocket that has been exposed to ocean water than to deploy a helicopter for mid-air retrieval. Additionally, ocean retrieval may be possible for 60-70% of Electron launches, compared to the estimated 50% for helicopter retrieval. In my view, RKLB's reusability program is a crucial factor in reducing launch costs.

Customer Financing

It's encouraging to hear that RKLB customer Globalstar, for whom RKLB is constructing 17 satellite buses, has managed to raise funds toward its planned constellation. This is especially since Globalstar had previously restructured payment terms with MDA. What is more encouraging is that RKLB's commercial clients have not had much trouble securing debt financing for their satellite constellation projects, despite the current economic climate. Because of this, FY23 should be a much easier year for RKLB.

Summary

In conclusion, RKLB has made significant progress in 2022, completing 9 successful missions and planning to launch about 15 missions in 2023. The company's established reputation and growing importance in the launch industry could increase its pricing power, particularly as the leader in small launch services, with Electron. Additionally, the development of Neutron and potential involvement in the National Space Security Launch Phase 3 program presents opportunities for RKLB's expansion. Overall, I stand by my previous recommendation to buy RKLB's stock.