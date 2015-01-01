Martynasfoto/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Rationale

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) stock has gained momentum in the past six months, delivering returns of more than 60%. Its noteworthy and strong financial performance, robust expansion plans, disciplined capital allocation, and strong fundamentals aided by debt reduction and healthy cash generation boost the company's growth prospects. The gradual legalization of online gaming in the U.S. states provides significant tailwinds for the company's business and products. Besides, the stock trades at an attractive valuation and offers a handsome dividend yield making it a compelling investment opportunity for the long term.

About the company

International Game Technology is a gaming company that provides gaming services across channels and regulated segments. The company has operations in North America, Europe, and Latin America. The operations are structured through three business segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital and Betting (now PlayDigital). The company's major revenue comes from Global Lottery (61.4%), followed by Global Gaming (27.2%) and PlayDigital (4%).

Resilient financial performance

Improving operational numbers

The American Gaming Association recently reported that 2022 was a record year for commercial gaming in the US. Total revenue grew 14% to $60 billion. The US and Canada are the major revenue contributors of IGT. Thereby, in line with that trend, IGT recorded higher consolidated revenues in 2022. However, the company's Global Lottery segment's revenue was weighed down by lower revenue contributions from Italy due to the sale of Italy's commercial services business. IGT's revenue and adjusted EBITDA are on an improving path since the downturn faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the years 2020 and 2021.

International Game Technology

Adjusted EBITDA was slightly down in 2022 as compared to 2021 due to lesser contribution from Global Lottery but there was a healthy profit growth for Global Gaming and PlayDigital segments. IGT reported an operating income margin of 22%, at the higher end of its guided range of 20% to 22%. The Global Lottery segment posted a strong operating margin of 35% despite the fall in its revenues whereas Global Gaming and PlayDigital segments' performance was aided by robust operating leverage. The adjusted EBITDA margins reported in 2022 are among the highest in past five years indicating a strong operational performance.

International Game Technology

International Game Technology's total revenue rose 4% YoY in Q4 whereas its operating income zoomed 24% on a YoY basis. In the Global Lottery Segment, the same-store sales growth was 7% driven primarily by a higher U.S. multi-jurisdiction jackpot activity and an 84% rise in iLottery sales. Double-digit revenue growth in the Global Gaming segment and an impressive rise in PlayDigital segment revenue was underpinned by the growth in iGaming and advantages from the acquisition of iSoftBet, a leading iGaming content provider and third-party aggregator.

PlayDigital segment showed a stellar rise beyond 200% in operating income owing to expanded opportunities due to iSoftBet integration and substantial investment in talent and R&D by the company.

International Game Technology

Excellent shareholder returns

IGT's adjusted diluted EPS number jumped from $1.16 in 2021 to $1.99 in 2022. IGT rewarded its shareholders with returns amounting to $276 million which included $161 million of dividends and $115 million of share repurchases. The company still has $145 million of repurchase authorization pending.

Since 2015, IGT has maintained its dividend payment of $0.20. It is among the two dividend-paying gaming companies along with Boyd Gaming Corp. IGT's dividend has sufficient coverage based on its diluted EPS which indicates higher sustainability of the dividend. IGT's stock offers a higher dividend yield than Boyd Gaming Corp making it more attractive for dividend investors.

Data by YCharts

Emphasis on Debt Reduction and Disciplined Cash Allocation

In 2022, International Game Technology's allocation of cash from operations and divestitures was primarily used for debt reduction. In the past three years, the net debt leverage ratio has dropped from 6.4x to 3.5x showing an improving debt position. Other than a strong cash generation, IGT used proceeds from the sale of Italian commercial services for the repayment of debt. Also, the company's net debt to adjusted EBITDA number has consistently dropped for the past five years strengthening IGT's fundamentals. IGT's debt maturity profile shows that there are no major debt maturities in the near term which indicates a comfortable liquidity position.

International Game Technology

International Game Technology follows a disciplined approach to the allocation of cash generated from operations which implies a balanced focus on achieving profitability and returning wealth to shareholders.

International Game Technology

Other Growth Catalysts

Certainly, IGT has been performing well on the financial as well as operational front. Some of the key growth drivers which are likely to support the company's growth in the future are:

Optimistic Expansion plans

In 2022, IGT's capital expenditure zoomed around $80 million. The majority of the capex was focused on Gaming Division as the company aimed to increase its installed base. IGT won notable contracts from some of its top lottery customers which included ticket printing contracts in Texas as well as a multiyear facilities management extension in New York and Georgia. The company is on the way to doubling the new online casino game launches to over 65 per year. The company also has the plan to launch Wheel of Fortune Casino, the first brand-led online casino in the U.S. through its long-term relationship with Bet MGM and Sony Pictures Television.

Focus on technological innovation

Recognizing the need for digital innovation after COVID-19, IGT is channelizing its focus on the digital advancement of its products. Its PlayDigital segment has already posted record-breaking numbers in 2022. The smooth integration of iSoftBet provides healthy support for the further growth of this segment. Production of new games and an increase in DigitalPlay in North America will help boost the segment's performance.

In the Global Lottery segment, the growth in iLottery is supported by accelerated growth in the company's eInstant portfolio. The company plans to have more customers for eInstant games in 2023 in addition to the current 12 customers worldwide. IGT has also launched OMNIA, a player-centric omnichannel lottery system, which it believes has powerful growth potential in a lottery system. The rising performance of IGT in the B2B iLottery and iGaming platforms is expected to augur well for the company's overall long-term performance.

Fulfillment of OPtiMa2.0

In 2021, International Game Technology launched a cost reduction program named OPtiMa 2.0 which had three aims namely operational excellence, product simplification, and margin improvement. The company targeted over $150 million in cost savings by 2023 compared to 2019. IGT has impressively achieved 2/3rd of this target by the end of 2022 through lower interest expense of over $50 million and a reduction in tax expense with effective tax expense dropping to 30%. Meeting the targets of this program will be an important driver in achieving higher operational performance by the end of 2023

Attractive IGT stock valuation

IGT stock is attractively valued based on the forward PE ratio and forward EV to EBITDA ratio when compared to the stock of its peer companies Light & Wonder (LNW), PENN Entertainment (PENN), and Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD).

Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha's proprietary Quant Ratings rate International Game Technology stock as "Buy." The stock is rated high on profitability, growth, and momentum factors.

Conclusion

Online gaming is steadily getting legalized in more U.S. states. This provides a strong tailwind for companies like International Game Technology focused on creating new technologies and products in online gaming. IGT's financial and operational performance is impressive. Its focus on the expansion of its operations, optimistic financial goals and their achievement, as well as healthy returns to its shareholders, solidify its growth prospects. Its consistent and well-covered dividend payments and handsome dividend yield make it attractive for income investors. Also, the stock is trading at an attractive relative valuation, making it a suitable candidate for long-term investment.