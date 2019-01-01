W. R. Berkley Is A Growth Machine

Mar. 31, 2023 9:23 AM ETW. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB)
Low Budget Dividend Investing profile picture
Low Budget Dividend Investing
1.03K Followers

Summary

  • Bank of America recently upgraded the W. R. Berkley Corporation from "hold" to "buy.
  • WRB offers a growing dividend with the potential for significant capital appreciation.
  • WRB's free cash flow and anemic payout ratio make for a safe and reliable dividend moving forward.

Contract signing!

skynesher

Investing Thesis

Despite a selloff earlier this month, Bank of America upgraded the W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) from "hold" to "buy." While I had heard some rumblings about the company representing an under-the-radar dividend opportunity, I had not really looked into

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Low Budget Dividend Investing profile picture
Low Budget Dividend Investing
1.03K Followers
The Low-Budget Dividend Investor is your prototypical Generation X-er: an over-educated, under-funded middle-aged guy looking for ways to increase his income in a difficult economic environment. He favors the conservative, income-generating strategies more frequently associated with those portfolios belonging to people twenty or thirty years his elder while still acknowledging the wisdom of the growth investors ten years his junior.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ORI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.